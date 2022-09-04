Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Drake London 'trending in a positive direction' for Week 1
Drake London is "trending in a positive direction" with his knee injury, and the Falcons are optimistic that he will play in the season opener against the Saints absent a setback. (profootballnetwork.com) Fantasy Impact:. London injured his knee in the Falcons' preseason game against the Lions, and he has been...
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
The nonsense of the NFL preseason is finally over and the 2022 NFL season is upon us. That means the time for speculation is over and the time for results is here. Well, almost over. There is still time for some Minnesota Vikings’ bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season heading into Week 1 vs. the Green Bay Packers. What will the Vikings 2022 NFL season bring? The Vikings 2022 roster is one of the best in the league, and few teams did as much as Minnesota did to upgrade its chances this season. For that reason, many of the Vikings’ predictions for 2022 are quite optimistic.
fantasypros.com
Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’m constantly amused at the impassioned debate that occurs every year over terminology in fantasy football. One of the biggest flash points is the term “sleeper.”. You can’t write an article or a Twitter post calling a player a sleeper without at least one person taking issue with it in the comments. “Hey, that guy isn’t a sleeper. EVERYONE knows to draft him!” “He’s not a sleeper, he’s a breakout!” Etc, etc.
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 1 (2022 Fantasy Football)
The best job I’ve ever had. As I’m writing this sentence, it’s almost exactly six months to the day since I joined FantasyPros and BettingPros as the Director of Content. What I said in my announcement tweet in February is still true: My goal at FantasyPros is...
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
16 Sleepers to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 fantasy football season is just around the corner. The FantasyPros mock draft simulator is the best preparation for your fantasy drafts. Each year you want to construct your team with a proper mix of good value players and upside sleepers while avoiding players with high bust potential. Beyond...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings (2022)
ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
Van Jefferson ruled out for Thursday’s opener
Jefferson is still recovering from a knee surgery he had on August 2nd. The Rams are likely to hold Jefferson out until he can log consecutive practices considering he has had two surgeries on the same knee. Fantasy managers can look at Ben Skowronek as a fill-in option for Week 1.
fantasypros.com
Popular Sleepers the Experts are Avoiding (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are sleepers that are popular among the fantasy football community, but not so high on the lists of a few of the experts. Here are popular sleepers our experts are avoiding in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins limited in practice Wednesday
Dobbins not landing on the PUP list seemed like a win for fantasy managers before the season started. Lamar Jackson stating “hopefully he’ll be out in a couple of weeks” is definitely concerning. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on the practice reports and have a backup plan in the event Dobbins is out or limited. If Dobbins is unable to suit up in Week 1, expect to see increased roles for veterans Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake.
fantasypros.com
Ty Montgomery (ankle) returns to practice Wednesday
This is an encouraging sign for Montgomery, as his injury looked a lot worse a few weeks ago than it seems to be now. He should continue to ramp up his work in practice, but it is unknown if he will be ready to go on Sunday for Week 1. If he does suit up, he is expected to receive some receiving work as the RB3 on the depth chart. However, if he can't go, then expect the bulk of the receptions out of the backfield to go to Rhamondre Stevenson.
fantasypros.com
Video: Running Back Tiers & Rankings (2022 Fantasy Football)
Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads win fantasy football championships. Joey P., Big Pod Energy, and Jamey Eisenberg (@CBS Sports) take...
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) not on 49ers' injury report
Mitchell had been dealing with a hamstring injury during the preseason, and while his Week 1 status never appeared to be in jeopardy, his not being listed on the team's injury report is confirmation he will be ready to play. Mitchell has a very good matchup against the Bears this week and fantasy managers should lock Mitchell into their lineups as a quality RB2 in the 49ers' regular-season opener.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Running Back Handcuff Report: Week 1 (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s Labor Day and we have officially made it out of the wilderness that is the NFL offseason. The preseason was relatively injury free at the running back position as most teams put their starters in bubble wrap. As we have seen in recent seasons, however, the position will have its share of players getting hurt. The brutal nature of the position makes it a survival pool of sorts.
fantasypros.com
8 Bold Predictions (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the regular season officially beginning on Thursday, now is the perfect time to go out on a limb and cook up some hot, improbable (but not impossible) takes. The vast majority of bold predictions miss the mark by season’s end, but that doesn’t mean that there’s no value in this exercise. Practically all bold predictions are within the range of outcomes for the players discussed, and each of them is possible if things break in their favor.
fantasypros.com
Laquon Treadwell signs with Patriots' practice squad
According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, WR Laquon Treadwell is signing with the New England Patriots to their practice squad. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter) The former first-rounder had the most productive year of his six-year NFL career in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team dealt with injuries. Treadwell caught 33 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown across 12 games, starting seven. Despite this, he likely won't see much playing time with the number of bodies the Patriots likely have ahead of him on the depth chart.
fantasypros.com
Darren Waller (hamstring) not on the injury report
Waller missed most of training camp due to a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he will be a full-go heading into the season. He has also been looking for a new contract. Despite the offseason addition of Davante Adams, Waller should still command a prominent role in the passing game for Derek Carr this season.
fantasypros.com
10 Favorite Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
A sleeper is essentially any late-round player whose expectations far exceed their draft capital. Most of them won’t become elite options this year, but some of them will become productive weekly fantasy starters. Prioritizing sleepers late in your drafts or keeping them on your waiver-wire watch list and acting accordingly is how leagues are won.
fantasypros.com
Busts the Experts Avoid: Tight Ends (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ve asked experts for their top fantasy football busts to avoid for 2022 drafts. Here are their top fantasy football busts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
fantasypros.com
Marcus Johnson signs with Giants' practice squad
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the New York Giants are signing WR Marcus Johnson to the team's practice squad. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Johnson spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason after playing his first five seasons in Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Tennessee. Johnson has 51 career catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns. He adds another body to a deep, but not too potent, Giants WR depth chart.
fantasypros.com
15 Bust Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 fantasy football season is just around the corner. The FantasyPros mock draft simulator is the best preparation for your fantasy drafts. Each year you want to construct your team with a proper mix of good value players and upside sleepers while avoiding players with high bust potential. Beyond...
Comments / 0