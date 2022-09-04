Read full article on original website
Related
Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
RELATED PEOPLE
Patriots adding another potential weapon for Mac Jones
Mac Jones could be getting another fellow ex-first round pick to throw to next season. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Monday that the New England Patriots are adding wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell had recently worked out for the team after being released by Jacksonville.
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday
The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by same model that nailed Taylor's standout year
The days following Labor Day weekend bring a short work week for many, but it's also a final chance for 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Most will be done by the time the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game gets underway on Thursday. That means it is time to take a final look through the 2022 Fantasy football rankings and get ready to make your 2022 Fantasy football picks. There are obvious Fantasy football picks 2022 like Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp and Josh Allen who won't last long on the board this year. But winning your league, regardless of format, is all about knowing who the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts will be so that your roster is well-situated for the months to come. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
fantasypros.com
Drake London 'trending in a positive direction' for Week 1
Drake London is "trending in a positive direction" with his knee injury, and the Falcons are optimistic that he will play in the season opener against the Saints absent a setback. (profootballnetwork.com) Fantasy Impact:. London injured his knee in the Falcons' preseason game against the Lions, and he has been...
Dan Quinn on Cowboys 'Fastest' Defense; Enough to Stop Tom Brady, Bucs?
The Cowboys will need every bit of speed to take down Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday.
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bills get big update on potential breakout Josh Allen weapon ahead of huge matchup vs. Rams
The Buffalo Bills are itching to play their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season which will be against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Thursday in Hollywood. While they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no backing down for Josh Allen and the Bills, as they know they have the firepower to keep up and even be better than the rest of the NFL. Among the weapons Josh Allen has in his arsenal, albeit not much talked about, is wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be on the verge of breaking out in 2022.
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs
While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
NFL agents shed light on reputation of Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz by former teammates
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz received a fresh start this season, provided with a shot to turn things around after
NFL World Speculating About Major Steelers Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make a special announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Steelers owner Art Rooney II will be holding a press conference to make a special announcement on Tuesday at 1 p.m. E.T. Fans are wondering what it could be... Some seem to think it'll be to retire...
Comments / 3