Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
‘I was misled’: Madison alder Gary Halverson listed on Oath Keepers membership rolls
MADISON, Wis. — A current Madison alder’s name appears on a leaked list of those who paid to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group now being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alder Gary Halverson, who represents the City of Madison’s 17th district on the north side near the...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (August 21 – September 3)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
captimes.com
Merchant voted Madison's Best Old Fashioned
It's the burnt sugar syrup, vanilla, and smoked rosemary for me. Congratulations to Merchant for being voted the winner of the 2022 Madison Old Fashioned Week! Merchant teamed up with Dancing Goat Distillery to craft this recipe. I can confirm this was a delicious (and beautiful) Old Fashioned with unique,...
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
captimes.com
Madison School Board student rep: Listen to students on cell phone use
The student representative to the Madison School Board said Tuesday night that many of her peers are unhappy with the new cell phone practices at the high school level this year. The Madison Metropolitan School District implemented the nationwide “Away for the Day” program, offering guidance to schools on ways...
captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: 'The Wanderers,' FishFest, Ironman and more
THURS, SEPT. 8 - SUN, SEPT. 25. Thursday marks the Wisconsin premiere of “The Wanderers,” a play that reviewer Jill Kyle-Keith of DC Theatre Scene called “as perfect a piece of theater as I’ve seen in many years.” The play tells the story of two interconnected couples, one believing they can shape their own future, and the other believing it’s already set in stone. Forward Theater will perform the play for Madison audiences through Sept. 25 at the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets are $15 to $54.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin perspectives on what the new Inflation Reduction Act means for consumers and the planet
Last month, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA. Within its sweeping scope, the law allocates nearly $400 billion to incentivize clean energy and climate action. Supporters call it a win for consumers in reducing energy costs along with their carbon footprints. But will the carrots rather than stick approach be enough mitigate an increasingly volatile climate?
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
captimes.com
Opinion | On this Labor Day, let's stand with UW nurses
This Labor Day, there is much to celebrate and look forward to. Support for unions nationally remains at a record high 71%. In the Madison area, we have witnessed unprecedented interest in union organizing. Workers in tech, health care, coffee shops, nonprofits, transportation, retail, warehouse, hospitality and more are all actively organizing in the Madison area. This year, we're seeing 10 times more organizing leads from workers wanting to join unions than in previous years, and five times more direct actions (strikes, picketing, etc.) than previous years.
2 local schools take different approaches to keep cell phones out of classrooms
Let’s go ‘360’ to explain why two school districts have strict policies when it comes to prohibiting cell phones.
captimes.com
State Debate: Evers and Kenosha, Michels and pitchforks among today's controversies
In a Kenosha News column, Kenosha County Board chair Gabe Nudo disputes former County Exec Jim Kreuser's contention that Tony Evers came to the city's aid during the 2021 riot. Nudo claims the governor failed to act quickly as he should have and should now be voted out of office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County hiring event Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Children, Youth & Family Services is hiring Human Service Workers and Youth Correctional Officers. Anyone looking for a new job opportunity is invited to the Zoofari Conference Center (9715 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for on-site interviews and potential job offers.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. (Joe States / Wisconsin Watch)
Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation
This story has been updated to reflect a change in Dane County Sheriff’s Office policy in August of 2021. The department no longer informs ICE when it has an undocumented immigrant in custody. Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for […] The post Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
captimes.com
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces $368.4 million capital budget
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released the city’s $368.4 million capital budget for 2023 Tuesday, focusing on investments in affordable housing, climate change-ready infrastructure and other community projects, like the Reindahl Park Imagination Center and a permanent women’s homeless shelter. Missing from the record-high budget, however, is the necessary...
captimes.com
After 84 years in business, Knoche’s butcher shop is up for sale
Historic west side butcher shop and grocery store Knoche’s Food Center hit the market on Friday after 84 years in business. Co-owner Steve Knoche, whose grandparents started the shop in 1938, said he and his wife Stephanie Knoche had already been working on selling the business before they publicly listed it for sale.
nbc15.com
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revoked the licenses from more than 100 wholesale car dealers – all of which are based out of a single location in Arlington. The 129 companies (listed below) made up only about an eighth of the nearly 1,000 wholesale dealers...
