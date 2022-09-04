Restricting the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens will embolden the true criminals to commit violent crimes. They have the total support of all the Democrats including the people that voted for them. FBI statistics show that 2.5 million crimes are stopped each year by law abiding citizens just displaying their firearm not shooting anyone. But the mainstream news doesn’t want to report that because no one was bleeding. Their motto is “if it bleeds it leads” Non violent actions to stop a criminal not promoted in the news
notice all the high murder rate due to guns are in the Liberal cities? Those same liberals who think removing guns from law abiding citizens will lower gun violence rates and those same liberals who give clemency and lower sentencing to criminals. Liberals are great at making law abiding citizens victims. Yet they are equity great at allowing criminals freedom to keep their gangs strong and free to continue walking the street. Hood rats have no regard to change their ways of life. most are making more money than legitimate workers by selling drugs and of course illegal weapons which keeps their war on society going. if you want change if you want to be able to take your family out for a evening vote these liberals out of office.
