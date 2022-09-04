ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

walter
3d ago

Restricting the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens will embolden the true criminals to commit violent crimes. They have the total support of all the Democrats including the people that voted for them. FBI statistics show that 2.5 million crimes are stopped each year by law abiding citizens just displaying their firearm not shooting anyone. But the mainstream news doesn’t want to report that because no one was bleeding. Their motto is “if it bleeds it leads” Non violent actions to stop a criminal not promoted in the news

55Hahn
4d ago

notice all the high murder rate due to guns are in the Liberal cities? Those same liberals who think removing guns from law abiding citizens will lower gun violence rates and those same liberals who give clemency and lower sentencing to criminals. Liberals are great at making law abiding citizens victims. Yet they are equity great at allowing criminals freedom to keep their gangs strong and free to continue walking the street. Hood rats have no regard to change their ways of life. most are making more money than legitimate workers by selling drugs and of course illegal weapons which keeps their war on society going. if you want change if you want to be able to take your family out for a evening vote these liberals out of office.

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Woman Stabs Ex at Cheektowaga Burger King

The 19-year-old is facing some serious charges after a meet-up turned violent. Break-ups can unfortunately be messy sometimes. Whether you get ghosted by someone you were dating or are the victim of their revenge for the breakup, it's never an easy situation. However, it's not usually a life-threatening situation, either. That's where we begin this story.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
ALDEN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with assaulting FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was charged with assaulting a federal officer. On July 12, 2022, Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI Buffalo Division main office and was denied entry. Collins began yelling and banging on the door demanding entry, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Three federal agents encountered […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Sheriffs Post Warning To Drivers This Week

Everyone seems to be on a new schedule this week, and as we get used to getting back into the swing of things, please do not forget to follow this driving rule. School is back in session throughout all of Western New York, and to keep our kids safe, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning for all drivers this week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Found Guilty In Fatal Stabbing Of Woman On Doat Street

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of the stabbing death of a woman on Doat Street. A jury found the 28-year-old man guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. Talyn D. Williams was convicted of all counts against him. Jurors announced the guilty verdict on the morning of Wednesday, September 7, 2022. It took jurors approximately 3 1/2 hours of deliberation. The trial lasted four days.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL

The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
ANGELICA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

WNY temples receive $200,000 for security enhancements

In the past several years, we have seen multiple violent attacks at places of worship. To help people feel safer, the Department of Homeland Security has set aside $300,000 for Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo and Temple Beth-El in Niagara Falls. The money comes from federal grant funding to help...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man convicted for selling opioids that killed two

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is going to prison for selling opioids that caused the deaths of two people, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced. Nino Buggs was convicted Tuesday on possession with intent and distribution of butyryl fentanyl and U-47700 or “pink heroin.” Buggs was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison […]
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Geico workers organizing in Amherst

Efforts to unionize the insurance giant's suburban operation is met with pushback from management. Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post...
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Seneca Nation to build homes in Colden

COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Colden. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
COLDEN, NY
YourErie

NY passenger airlifted, Va. children injured in McKean County crash

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York resident was airlifted, and three children from Virginia were taken to the hospital after a crash in McKean County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man was traveling west in a Chrysler on state Route 59 in McKean County, Lafayette Township on Sept. […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

