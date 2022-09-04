ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Garcia leads Nationals against the Mets after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Washington Nationals (46-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (85-49, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-9, 5.29 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -324, Nationals +257; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets after Luis Garcia had four hits against the Mets on Saturday.

New York has an 85-49 record overall and a 46-22 record in home games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.52 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Washington is 24-40 on the road and 46-87 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold an 11-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 32 home runs while slugging .507. Jeff McNeil is 11-for-37 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 18 home runs while slugging .413. Lane Thomas is 11-for-38 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (side), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (knee), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pujols chasing home run history as Cardinals chase playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Rodolfo Castro doesn’t remember how old he was when he first met Albert Pujols, or even the exact circumstances, whether it was at a major league game or during one of the big slugger’s charitable trips back to the Dominican Republic. Castro remembers how he felt, though. It was that childlike sense of wonder that comes when you meet your hero. “I know I was a young kid,” recalled Castro, now the 23-year-old infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “And I was very timid in approaching him because I knew his stature and knew what he represented.” It was just last year, after Castro signed with the Pirates and climbed every laborious rung on the minor league ladder, that he learned there was nothing to fear. The Pirates were playing the Dodgers and Castro had drawn a fifth-inning walk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Moncada 5 for 6 with 2 HR, White Sox blast A’s 14-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. The 14 runs were a season high for Chicago, which has won seven of its last nine games. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits. Romy González went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus, released by the A’s in August, and Eloy Jiménez also homered. Cease (14-6) reached 206 strikeouts for the year, becoming the seventh White Sox pitcher with multiple 200-strikeout seasons. The right-hander allowed three hits and two walks after coming within one out of a no-hitter in his last start against the Minnesota Twins.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Benches clear, Schneider ejected, in Orioles-Blue Jays game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches cleared during the seventh inning of Baltimore’s game against Toronto on Tuesday night after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to make a hand signal toward the Blue Jays’ dugout. Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh, then appeared to make a “chirping” signal with his hand. Players from both benches were quickly on the field, and the bullpens joined them. The situation didn’t escalate too much from there, although Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appeared particularly agitated for the Blue Jays. Cool heads prevailed, and as players made the long walk back to the bullpen, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” played at Camden Yards. However, during the bottom of the seventh, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider was ejected and then came out to give plate umpire Jeff Nelson an earful.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
The Associated Press

Dodgers closer Kimbrel walks out to ‘Let It Go’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel is taking the mound to the song “Let It Go,” known to millions as the big hit from the movie “Frozen.”. The 2013 animated Disney movie beloved by kids tells the story of a princess who journeys to find her estranged sister accompanied by an iceman, his reindeer and a snowman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even Freddy Peralta’s unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants’ lineup. The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday. Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits over eight shutout innings as the Brewers won 2-1 in the opening game. Peralta lasted just two innings in the second game before departing with shoulder fatigue, but Milwaukee’s bullpen led the way to a 4-2 triumph. “Just pleased with the pitching as a whole,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They pitched great. Everybody chipped in.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Oh, brothers: Giants-Brewers twin-bill has 2 mini-reunions

MILWAUKEE (AP) — There was more than one opportunity for sibling rivalry Thursday in a Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants doubleheader that featured two sets of brothers. Brewers left-hander Taylor Rogers and Giants right-hander Tyler Rogers are twins who were warming up at the same time late in the opening game. Giants lefty Scott Alexander and his younger brother, Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander, conducted the lineup exchange before the second game. “It was weird,” Scott Alexander said. “While we were playing catch, I saw him over there playing catch and it was hard not to keep looking over to see what he was doing. I’m sure it will hit days from now, but definitely a special moment.” According to Elias Sports Bureau, the last time two sets of brothers played against each other in the same game was Aug. 6, 1977, when St. Louis’ Hector Cruz and Bob Forsch and Houston’s Jose Cruz and Ken Forsch all played in a game the Cardinals won 3-1.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy