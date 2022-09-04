ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: 15-year-old McDonough teen missing for days after leaving home

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a missing McDonough teenager and need your help finding her. Officials say 15-year-old Chinyere Campos was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 leaving her home on Hawken Trail in McDonough. Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver charged with homicide, DUI in deadly Fulton County car crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Union City driver is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly car accident on Labor Day in Fulton County. Officials with the Georgia State Patrol tell FOX 5 the multi-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for masked suspect who burglarized LaGrange business

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are investigating a burglary by a masked suspect at a local business on Labor Day. The LaGrange Police Department shared security video of the burglary on its Facebook page. Officials say on Monday morning, the suspect broke into the AAA Store on 4th Avenue. In...
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for man wanted for vandalism to Snellville church

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Snellville police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of vandalizing a local church. Officials say around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the man approached a church and threw bricks at its windows, shattering them. The suspect then fled on foot toward McGee Road. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station. The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows Coweta County deputy save inmate's life

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Quick action at the Coweta County Jail saved the life of an inmate who deputies say was having a health emergency. The life-saving first aid was caught on body camera video. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says inmates in the jail Pod B-4 alerted Detention Officer...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sister of Suwanee stabbing victim speaks up

FOX 5 Atlanta's Alex Whittler speaks to Kim Bauman, the sister of the victim found stabbed to death outside of his home in Suwanee on Monday. She smiles as she talks about the kind of man her brother was. Police are still investigating in this case.
SUWANEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Newton County woman missing for days after leaving home

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a Newton County woman who disappeared over Labor Day weekend. Officials say Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows brawl breakout at mall

Cellphone video shows a brawl erupt on the second floor of Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. One woman told FOX 5 she was at the mall with her three children when the huge fight broke out.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

