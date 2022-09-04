Read full article on original website
Police: 15-year-old McDonough teen missing for days after leaving home
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a missing McDonough teenager and need your help finding her. Officials say 15-year-old Chinyere Campos was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 leaving her home on Hawken Trail in McDonough. Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight...
Police searching for witnesses to 17-year-old's 'senseless' murder at Marietta graduation party
MARIETTA, Ga. - Investigators are searching for answers and witnesses to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old Marietta boy during a large graduation party at a Marietta gated community. Marietta police said 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot and left for dead at a large gathering of teens at Walton Village,...
Driver charged with homicide, DUI in deadly Fulton County car crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Union City driver is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly car accident on Labor Day in Fulton County. Officials with the Georgia State Patrol tell FOX 5 the multi-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.
Deputies searching for woman accused of assaulting animal hospital's employees
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies are searching for a woman accused of threatening the employees of a local animal hospital. Officials say on March 30, 2022, the suspect assaulted and threatened multiple employees of Westside Animal Hospital on the 800 block of Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
Police searching for masked suspect who burglarized LaGrange business
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are investigating a burglary by a masked suspect at a local business on Labor Day. The LaGrange Police Department shared security video of the burglary on its Facebook page. Officials say on Monday morning, the suspect broke into the AAA Store on 4th Avenue. In...
Man caught on camera breaking into trucks at Stockbridge business, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles at a local business' parking lot. Officials say shortly after midnight on Aug. 1, the unidentified suspect was seen entering multiple vehicles at the ComTech parking lot in Stockbridge, Georgia. According to...
Police searching for man wanted for vandalism to Snellville church
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Snellville police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of vandalizing a local church. Officials say around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the man approached a church and threw bricks at its windows, shattering them. The suspect then fled on foot toward McGee Road. The...
Clayton County police asking for public's help in solving case of 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run
After a 7-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run during the early hours of Sunday morning, the Clayton County police are asking potential witnesses to come forward to help solve the case. This is an ongoing investigation.
Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station. The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces...
Video shows Coweta County deputy save inmate's life
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Quick action at the Coweta County Jail saved the life of an inmate who deputies say was having a health emergency. The life-saving first aid was caught on body camera video. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says inmates in the jail Pod B-4 alerted Detention Officer...
Sister of Suwanee stabbing victim speaks up
FOX 5 Atlanta's Alex Whittler speaks to Kim Bauman, the sister of the victim found stabbed to death outside of his home in Suwanee on Monday. She smiles as she talks about the kind of man her brother was. Police are still investigating in this case.
Mom of innocent man killed in highspeed police chase speaks out
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Jonathan Denham’s mom said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Denham, 41, was killed when the car a suspect fleeing from Cobb County police was driving slammed head-on into his car in Fulton County. "My son was going home from...
Deputies: Newton County woman missing for days after leaving home
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a Newton County woman who disappeared over Labor Day weekend. Officials say Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has...
Two men charged with kidnapping after abducting man as part of bank scheme, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested two men they say abducted a man in a scheme to get money. Gabriel Lawrence and Terrence McPherson are both charged with kidnapping and possession of a firearm and forgery in a bank scheme last Wednesday. Coweta County deputies say the two men picked...
Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
Video shows shooting that damaged Atlanta business
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking assistance identifying suspects in criminal damage to property by gunfire incident that happened on Aug. 7. The incident can be seen in the video.
Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to state prison
Three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have been moved to a state prison in Butts County. FOX 5 has obtained their new mugshots.
Video shows brawl breakout at mall
Cellphone video shows a brawl erupt on the second floor of Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. One woman told FOX 5 she was at the mall with her three children when the huge fight broke out.
Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
GBI search warrant asks for emails from four Douglas County elected officials
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation asked for emails from three current Douglas County commissioners and the tax commissioner as part of a criminal investigation into a cleaning contract. S&A Express was hired four years ago to clean the government annex building. It originally cost Douglas County taxpayers...
