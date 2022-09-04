The college football Week 2 TV schedule has quite a few games to try and sort through. Here’s the only guide you’ll need for 2022’s Week 2 slate. The big clash between Texas and Alabama in Austin leads off the week at noon on FOX. While the likelihood of an Alabama win is quite high, the game between the two traditional powers is going to take most of the air in the college Week 2 TV schedule.

FOOTBALL ・ 51 MINUTES AGO