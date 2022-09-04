Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police investigating shots fired incident in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened in Lancaster on Wednesday. Related video above: Lancaster police recover stolen handguns. Police said the shots were fired at 12:18 p.m. on the 600 block of South Lime Street. At this point, there are no known victims...
South Philadelphia clothing store owner outraged after burglars strike again
"I don't know what to do now; honestly, this is ridiculous," said Mohamad Fritis, owner of Mizzo Boutique.
fox29.com
Watch: Suspects struggle to drive car after early morning carjacking in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are attempting to identify and locate to suspects wanted in connection with an armed carjacking that was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on the 600 of South 62nd Street around 6 a.m. Police say the victim was sitting in his parked car...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Announce Arrest in Fatal Hit & Run Crash Involving Motorcyclist
This photograph depicts a vehicle that is similar to the one involved in the accident. (Photo provided) Following an extensive investigation, the Camden County Police Department has identified and arrested the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle late last month. Joseph Robinson, 61, of Camden, was...
phillyvoice.com
Woman stole money from scene of deadly crash in Berks County, police say
Police are searching for a woman believed to have taken money that was spread across a Berks County road following a deadly crash Saturday night. Investigators believe the crash on the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township occurred shortly after a man mistakenly left a lockbox full of money on top of his car. When he drove off, the lockbox fell and money scattered along the road. The man turned his car around, got out and was struck while picking up the cash, police said.
19-year-old man shot and killed outside Frankford corner store
Arriving officers found the victim on the sidewalk outside a corner store with a gunshot wound to the head.
fox29.com
Police searching for suspects caught on video robbing Tacony 7-Eleven at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify and find suspects accused of multiple robberies at a 7-Eleven store in Tacony. Authorities say on July 18 at 7:15 a.m., one of the suspects walked into the 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue with no mask and left without purchasing or taking anything.
Man charged with stealing mail had special key for postal box, cops say
Authorities have charged a Burlington County man with stealing mail from postal boxes in Lawrence over a three-month period, police said. Lawrence police and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents arrested Richard Rowe, 22, of Willingboro during a Monday night stakeout of the post office on Craven Lane in Lawrenceville, township police said.
fox29.com
Suspect in custody, 2 others on the loose after man murdered in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - The search is on for two suspects after a third was arrested for the murder of a man in Chester last month. Kashif Love was reportedly killed after he was shot in the head outside a property on the 1000 block of Ward Street on August 22.
Mercury
Reading man accused of photographing body of dead woman
A Reading man faces abuse of corpse charges after police discovered photographs on his cellphone of the partially nude body of a woman found dead of a suspected overdose in his apartment over the summer, investigators said. Juan Mercado, 64, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000...
morethanthecurve.com
Norristown man sentenced to prison for shooting outside Conshohocken bar in 2021
The Norristown man who shot a Conshohocken resident outside the Old Time Saloon on Maple Street in Conshohocken in October of 2021 pleaded guilty today to a felony charge of aggravated assault that was part of a plea agreement. The shooter, 31-year-old Dashawn Lamar Anderson, was sentenced to three to eight years in state prison by Judge Thomas M. DelRicci. The victim was not seriously injured.
fox29.com
PSP: Missing Connecticut woman dies after police chase ends in crash in Chester Heights
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - A woman died after she crashed head-on into a pole as police were chasing her in Chester Heights Borough on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers on patrol came upon a running vehicle in a parking lot around 1 a.m. in Concord Township. Authorities say...
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
NJ Murder Suspect Who Dumped Body In Woods Nabbed In Philadelphia: Prosecutor
A man who killed his victim and then apparently dumped his victim's body in a wooded area of Central Jersey was captured nearly two years later in Philadelphia, authorities announced. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27, whose body was found in...
fox29.com
Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
fox29.com
Convenience store workers in Philadelphia call attention to trend of brazen shoplifting
PHILADELPHIA - Convenience store workers in Philadelphia are begging for more support from police to stop the rampant trend of brazen thefts and vandalism that have struck stores across the city. Vincent Emmanuel has worked at a 7-Eleven location on West Passyunk Avenue for 43 years, he says the blatant...
fox29.com
Police: Suspects wanted after 4 shot, 2 killed while sitting on Philadelphia street corner
PHILADELPHIA - A quadruple shooting left two people dead last month, and two others injured, and now police are looking for those responsible. Police say a gunman opened fire on group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner on the 6000 block of Race Street on August 23. Four...
New video shows suspects wanted in deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia
Police are searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video in connection with a deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Police Department Issues Amber Alert for Missing 14-Year-Old
Philadelphia, PA – the Philadelphia Police Department has issued an amber alert for a 14-year-old...
Separate stabbings in Philadelphia jail leave 2 inmates hurt
Two inmates were injured during separate stabbings within 40 minutes inside Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.
