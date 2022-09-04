ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Police investigating shots fired incident in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened in Lancaster on Wednesday. Related video above: Lancaster police recover stolen handguns. Police said the shots were fired at 12:18 p.m. on the 600 block of South Lime Street. At this point, there are no known victims...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, PA
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
phillyvoice.com

Woman stole money from scene of deadly crash in Berks County, police say

Police are searching for a woman believed to have taken money that was spread across a Berks County road following a deadly crash Saturday night. Investigators believe the crash on the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township occurred shortly after a man mistakenly left a lockbox full of money on top of his car. When he drove off, the lockbox fell and money scattered along the road. The man turned his car around, got out and was struck while picking up the cash, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Police#Parc#The Parc Apartments
Mercury

Reading man accused of photographing body of dead woman

A Reading man faces abuse of corpse charges after police discovered photographs on his cellphone of the partially nude body of a woman found dead of a suspected overdose in his apartment over the summer, investigators said. Juan Mercado, 64, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000...
READING, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Norristown man sentenced to prison for shooting outside Conshohocken bar in 2021

The Norristown man who shot a Conshohocken resident outside the Old Time Saloon on Maple Street in Conshohocken in October of 2021 pleaded guilty today to a felony charge of aggravated assault that was part of a plea agreement. The shooter, 31-year-old Dashawn Lamar Anderson, was sentenced to three to eight years in state prison by Judge Thomas M. DelRicci. The victim was not seriously injured.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy