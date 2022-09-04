ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia names top performers in Week 1 win over Oregon

There were plenty of standouts in Georgia’s 49-3 victory over Oregon on Saturday. On Monday, the Bulldogs took the time to single out some of the top players from the game. Not surprisingly, senior quarterback Stetson Bennett got the nod on the offensive side of the ball. Bennett passed...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money

Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more

In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville

This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
Red and Black

GUEST COLUMN: UGA ignores history of racism, uses Black-Diallo-Miller Hall as prop

In 1966, the University of Georgia built a 1000-person, all-women, luxury residence hall, named Brumby Hall. The Red and Black summarized UGA’s exploit in a headline succinctly: “Brumby Means Luxury.” Residence counselor Glorianne Smith admitted that the massive building would face challenges but assured that the university would “work especially hard to give the girls a sense of belonging.”
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery moved to Georgia prison

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood have been moved from federal prison to a Georgia facility. Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County in late August. The prison acts as a central hub where convicted felons can start their sentences until space is available at other locations throughout Georgia.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

Immediate Housing and Roommate Regrets

I am living off campus for the first time, and I’m having kind of a hard time. I have two roommates: one who is a casual friend from school, and the other is one of their friends. The place that we’re renting is not in very good condition. The floors are uneven, and it smells old (if that makes sense). At first I thought it was going to be a cool old house, but now it’s just a gross old house. On top of that, my roommates are jerks—I don’t know how else to put it. They drink too much and are loud, they leave messes around the house, and one doesn’t pick up after their super sweet cat. I hate the thought of forfeiting my deposit, but I’m not sure how much more I can take. Any advice?
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries

One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
ALTO, GA
accesswdun.com

Despite rain, 50th Homer Labor Day Festival draws a crowd

Throughout the past five decades, the event has been known by several names but this year’s Homer Labor Day Festival over the weekend overcome inclement weather. “It’s a real big deal,” Homer Mayor Doug Cheek said. “This is 50 years, so this is a real big one. We’re having good bands here … the biggest parade ever.”
HOMER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sister of Suwanee stabbing victim speaks up

FOX 5 Atlanta's Alex Whittler speaks to Kim Bauman, the sister of the victim found stabbed to death outside of his home in Suwanee on Monday. She smiles as she talks about the kind of man her brother was. Police are still investigating in this case.
SUWANEE, GA
accesswdun.com

Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man

Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
GAINESVILLE, GA

