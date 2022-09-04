ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

SHEIN pop-up store coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest fashion e-retailer in the world is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. San Antonian’s can visit the pop-up at the Shops of Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, as well as noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
26 Amazing Things to do in New Braunfels

New Braunfels is located in Central Texas near San Antonio. This charming Texan small town has German heritage and is known for its scenic beauty. The city’s rich heritage has also made it a cultural destination in the Lone Star State. The city has an interesting history. New Braunfels...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Popular online retailer Shein holding pop-up store in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The popular online retailer Shein is holding a pop-up shop in downtown San Antonio this weekend. Shein will be at the Shops at Rivercenter on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and on Sunday from noon-6 p.m. The Shops at Rivercenter is located at 849 E. Commerce St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Home and Garden Show returns to the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show will take place at the Alamodome this month. The widely popular show displays thousands of home and garden products that work to inspire guests to create their home oasis. The show is open on Friday, September 30, from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
San Antonio brothers celebrate life in their 100's

SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
