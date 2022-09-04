Armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace buy

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police are investigating an armed robbery they say occurred during an attempted purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace.

Police say it happened Friday around 2 p.m. on Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike.

According to police, the victim told them they were meeting with the seller(s) to purchase a vehicle when four males with handguns attempted to rob them. The victim managed to flee in their car and flag down a nearby officer who canvassed the area but found nothing.

Police say to be mindful that if you’re going to meet with a buyer or seller, never meet in a private area. Do not go to their home and do not let them into your home.

If you absolutely need something delivered or picked up, like a piece of furniture, do so with friends or family so you are not alone.

If you must be alone, let others know where you will be and at what time. Only meet during daylight hours, in high traffic or public places like town building lots, police stations, etc. Always take precautions

