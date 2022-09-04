Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Should special Teams be a concern?
The one area in which Alabama football was not completely dominant against Utah State was special teams. The Tide’s special teams units looked rather pedestrian in the blowout victory. The reliable Will Reichard did not waver and was the bright spot of the game on special teams. Reichard made...
Alabama Football: Cameron Latu back in action
Alabama football has a lot of weapons, but tight end Cameron Latu will be one of the most critical pieces of the offense this season. The senior missed the first game of the season, as he was rehabbing an injury and had missed substantial practice time. Despite the Crimson Tide offense posting 55 points, there was a visible deficit in Latu’s absence. Alabama football could not establish an impactful tight end target in the passing game.
Alabama Football: Tide won’t be fazed by environment
Casual followers of college football will have you believe that the Alabama football team is going into an unforgiving, hostile environment when it travels to Austin to play Texas this week. This is simply not the case for a program as mature and battle-tested as the Crimson Tide. Alabama football...
Auburn football: Tide fans troll Dabo Swinney saying he’s just Gene Chizik when he’s without generational QB and elite coordinators
Alabama Crimson Tide fans took aim at Dabo Swinney Monday night during Clemson’s opening game against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta a few miles from Bobby Dodd Stadium by comparing him to former Auburn football HC Gene Chizik. That would be BCS National Championship-winning coach Gene Chizik...
