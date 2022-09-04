Alabama football has a lot of weapons, but tight end Cameron Latu will be one of the most critical pieces of the offense this season. The senior missed the first game of the season, as he was rehabbing an injury and had missed substantial practice time. Despite the Crimson Tide offense posting 55 points, there was a visible deficit in Latu’s absence. Alabama football could not establish an impactful tight end target in the passing game.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO