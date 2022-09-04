20 Beautiful Colors You'll Want To Paint Your Hallways

Finally walking through your front door after a long day or coming home from a vacation, can, and should, feel great, notes blogger My Travel Monkey . For most of us, the hallway will be the first thing we see and, as such, you'll likely want yours to feel welcoming. It's also the first aspect of your home that guests will notice when they come to visit, or potential buyers when you're attempting to sell.

Hallway colors run the gamut and, with the first impression stakes so high, it's important to make the right choice. Depending on the design aesthetic of your home, there are different shades and tones you can use to create the perfect welcoming hallway. For a hallway without windows , you might want to lean towards something bright and cheerful to liven up the area, as suggested by Fantastic Services . On the other hand, perhaps you prefer to go with deeper, richer tones, to create a warm and cozy vibe. Whatever your desire, we've got 20 beautiful colors for you to check out below.

White

Simple and natural, white is a blank canvas that you can use to your advantage. Dress it up according to your personal choice, and trust that white will never go out of style.

Cream

If white feels too bright and clinical, then an off-white, such as cream, can be the perfect choice for a slightly less edgy look that still feels fresh and clean.

Yellow

Sunny bright yellows can be found in many different tones, and its cheerful look can be paired with many other colors according to your taste.

Pale Blue

To create a sophisticated look that complements any hallway, use a soft pale blue as a light, yet colorful, backdrop for bolder pieces.

Navy Blue

This dark color can be fantastic if done right. If your hallway is wide, you could pair navy blue with a light-colored floor to balance out the deep blue tone.

Brown

Brown may not be an obvious choice, but the muted tone can work well alongside a natural aesthetic. Use the earth tone to pull together looks that use natural fibers and furniture like wood and jute.

Charcoal Gray

Gray has grown in popularity recently, and there are different levels of intensity to choose from. Charcoal gray paired against yellow-brownish ochre tones can be both modern and inviting.

Pebble Gray

For a much softer hue, pebble gray is perfect when you want to use gray but feel your hallway is too small or cramped to take the darkness of charcoal.

Black

Not the first, or maybe even the last, color you might think of when considering paint for your hallway, but if done with a keen eye for design, black can be bold, modern, and very chic.

Emerald Green

Jewel tones are everywhere at the minute, and emerald green is no exception. It can show off your unique style and flair, plus it's a relaxing color; cool but inviting.

Ruby Red

Another bold choice, ruby red evokes warmth and spice. It can lend pizzazz to a dull hallway and provide a sense of the unexpected to the entrance of your home.

Terra-cotta

Terra-cotta is a shade of orange that can work with an earthy aesthetic, especially when paired with potted plants and natural fibers, like a macrame hanger.

Violet

Light, fun, and cool, violet can be used in plenty of ways to brighten a hallway. It's soft enough to feel inviting, yet colorful enough to show your bold sense of style.

Bubblegum Pink

Bubblegum pink is a fun and confident color. It can brighten up small hallways or add some real oomph to a large area that needs a boost.

Teal

Teal is a versatile color that works particularly well in a hallway because it can be warmed up or cooled down depending on what other colors you decide to use alongside it.

Mint Green

Pale and cool, mint green brightens up any dark space and reflects light well. It's a fresh hue that allows you to inject some color into your space without it taking over.

Beige

Similar to brown, beige is perfect when it comes to a natural, earthy aesthetic. However, it can also be used as a neutral canvas for a sleek and elegant appeal.

Dusky Pink

Dusky pink may seem girly and childish at first, but if you pick a tone with a grey undertone, it can become incredibly modern and chic.

Lime Green

Not for the faint-hearted, lime green screams individuality. Embrace your unique sense of style or inject some fun and flair into your home with this bright, confident color.

Deep Purple

Another jewel tone, deep purple can play well with many other colors like grey, white, or, if you're feeling bold, even yellow. Being opposite purple on the color wheel, yellow complements purple well if done tastefully.

