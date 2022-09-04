ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Forecast: Soggy weather continues with flooding possible

By Laura Morrison, Dontae Jones
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Mahoning County amid excessive rain. The warning is in effect at least until midnight.

The following counties are also under a flood advisory at least until 12:30 a.m.: Crawford, Holmes, Richland and Wayne. People in those areas are asked to not drive through standing water on the roads.

Showers and/or storms continue through the evening. Temperatures are not as warm, in the 70s and some 60s with the clouds and rain around, it is still muggy, however.

Monday, bring along the umbrella to any outdoor events. The rain and storms linger into Labor Day. Temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and staying muggy. You may want to grill out under a canopy then eat indoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLl8V_0hhlVMXn00
Drier conditions move in by the latter half of Tuesday. Beyond Tuesday, a dry and warm stretch.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqbmA_0hhlVMXn00
WFMJ.com

National Weather Services confirms tornado hit Boardman

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Boardman at around 5:44 p.m. Sunday. Classified as an EF-Zero, the weakest level of a tornado, the tornado brought 80-mile-per-hour winds with a width of 15 yards and a path of 127 yards. Sunday's storms caused some structural...
BOARDMAN, OH
Cleveland, OH
Mahoning County, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman businesses damaged by tornado, flooding, temporarily closed

A day after a devastating downpour and high winds, a California Avenue plaza was damaged after an EF0 tornado hit the the building Sunday, Sept. 4, damaging the roof. One of the business sites in the plaza, Tobacco Tavern location, was damaged after part of the roof was torn off by the tornado, which the National Weather Service is reporting was an EF0, which means the winds ranged from 65 to 85 mph.
BOARDMAN, OH
wfft.com

Weak tornado confirmed near eastern Ohio mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — Weather officials have confirmed that a weak tornado touched down briefly near an eastern Ohio mall over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cleveland said the EF-0 tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday just east of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Mahoning County.
BOARDMAN, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Hubbard planned power outage date moved to Thursday

First Energy is moving the planned power outage for Hubbard residents to Thursday, Sept. 8. The planned outage will allow First Energy to update equipment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. approximately. It will affect mainly the eastern sections of town, including Bedford Rd., East Liberty St., Schotten Rd., and...
HUBBARD, OH
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
