Forecast: Soggy weather continues with flooding possible
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Mahoning County amid excessive rain. The warning is in effect at least until midnight.
The following counties are also under a flood advisory at least until 12:30 a.m.: Crawford, Holmes, Richland and Wayne. People in those areas are asked to not drive through standing water on the roads.
Showers and/or storms continue through the evening. Temperatures are not as warm, in the 70s and some 60s with the clouds and rain around, it is still muggy, however.
Monday, bring along the umbrella to any outdoor events. The rain and storms linger into Labor Day. Temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and staying muggy. You may want to grill out under a canopy then eat indoors.
Drier conditions move in by the latter half of Tuesday. Beyond Tuesday, a dry and warm stretch.
