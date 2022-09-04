Triston Casas is a major leaguer. Now what?

Twenty-two years and 232 days into his life, Triston Casas has landed as a major leaguer. That became his new reality Sunday after making his way to Fenway Park after being called up by the Red Sox.

The nuts and bolts of the transaction has Casas promoted with Bobby Dalbec being sent to Triple-A Worcester. (The move was first reported by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.)

Casas has checked off enough boxes since taking that introductory round of swings at Fenway after being selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 Draft. Since that day of chopping it up with J.D. Martinez while seeing how many Fenway homers he could hit, the 6-foot-4 first baseman has managed 1,210 minor-league plate appearances.

It would seem like Casas has certainly done enough. At least that's the conclusion the Red Sox have come to.

So, now what?

This call-up is more Mookie Betts than Rafael Devers. In other words, when Betts was first introduced to the majors in late June 2014, few envisioned him being a savior to that season. Devers? They needed him back in 2017, as was the case with Yoan Moncada's promotion the year before.

Despite their much-improved play of late, the Red Sox still still sit 7 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot, with the Rays, Mariners, Blue Jays and Orioles all turning in hot streaks of their own.

The Casas introduction is all about 2023. Much like Connor Wong's existence, and Brayan Bello's solidified spot in the starting rotation. The building of what figures to be a pretty sizable reconstruction project has begun.

For starters, the Red Sox can ease Casas into life against major league pitching without putting him in inopportune situations. The righty-hitting Christian Arroyo figures to play a ton, and Franchy Cordero is still another left-handed, first base/outfield option.

But perhaps more importantly, Casas can get a feel for the kind of adjustments and intricacies a major league season demands, with a pretty good mentor in fellow American Heritage (FL) High graduate Eric Hosmer helping show the way.

While Casas' debut has been later than some predicted - in large part to an ankle injury which sidelined him from May 18 until July 11 - it is still an aggressive progression. He becomes just the third position player taken straight out of high school in the first round of the 2018 Draft to reach the majors. St. Louis has had solid success with Nolan Gorman, while the Jarred Kelenic experience hasn't gone swimmingly for Seattle.

Still, all things considered, it feels as though Casas has his time, and this is on the proper path. At least that's what the Red Sox are banking on when it comes hitting the ground running seven months from now.

