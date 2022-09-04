Read full article on original website
u.today
September 13 Is Crucial Date for Cryptocurrency Market and Not Only Because of Ethereum Merge
u.today
Ethereum Bears Just Lost $300 Million in Only One Hour
u.today
475 Billion SHIB Scooped up by Whales as ETH Merge Promises Positive Effects for SHIB
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Aiming at New Highs Following Breakout: Crypto Market Review, September 8
u.today
Ethereum Undergoes Important Update in Just Few Hours, Here's What to Do
u.today
Shiba Inu Nears Price Breakout, Here's What Indicators Suggest
u.today
This Macro Data Suggests Market Bounce Is Ahead
u.today
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
u.today
Terra Classic (LUNC) Showing Highest Positive Gains in Top 100, What's Happening?
u.today
Bitcoin Suddenly Crashes to Lowest Level Since Early July. How Much Lower Can It Go?
u.today
Ancient 15,000 BTC Moving 10 Days Prior to Massive BTC Drop
u.today
Bitcoin May Soar After Current "Discount," If History Repeats Itself: Bloomberg's Chief Analyst
u.today
Ethereum Bellatrix Upgrade Now Live: Details
u.today
Bitcoin at $20,000 Likely to Be False Bottom: Peter Schiff
u.today
Ethereum Enters 25% Rally, But Not One You Would Expect
u.today
Ethereum Price Performance Could Guide Other Altcoins, Bloomberg's McGlone Says
u.today
BTC, XRP and ETC Price Analysis for September 7
u.today
XRP Desperately Trying to Break Through: Crypto Market Review, September 6
u.today
Flasko (FLSK) Introduces New RWA-Centric Token with Neo (NEO) and Stacks (STX) Communities in Focus
u.today
MEXC Announces Support for LUNC Upgrade and Burning of LUNC Spot Trading Fees
In support of the burn tax proposal from the Terra Classic (LUNC) community, MEXC will launch a time-limited burning event for spot trading fees for LUNC/USDT and LUNC/USDC - Starting September 3, 10:00 to September 17, 10:00 (UTC). MEXC is the first CEX to support the LUNC upgrade and burning...
