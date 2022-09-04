ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Editorial: Don't let candidates hide the details of their views on abortion policy this year

By EDITORIALS
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Evsi8_0hhlV2yW00

This weekend is traditionally considered the start of campaign season in earnest. Iowans must discern how the representatives they send to Des Moines and Washington will seek to treat girls and women through policy on abortion.

Many restrictive options are on the table for the first time in decades, thanks to June rulings by the Iowa and U.S. supreme courts. It can't be enough for candidates to, as they might have in the past, say they are "pro-life." It is up to us to find out what they mean by that.

For instance, "pro-life" politicians almost certainly support forcing women and girls to either deliver children they can't afford to raise or spend time and money traveling somewhere with fewer restrictions. … But do they also support potentially sentencing other girls and women to death if doctors are too afraid of violating a ban to administer emergency medical care? Do they support forcing others to confront the prospect of litigating the parental rights of their rapist and/or abuser?

Lest these ideas be labeled hyperbole, those scenarios are the real-life consequences of abortion restrictions already in place in other states.

In the next two months, what can Iowans do to better define the stakes of the Nov. 8 election? We have a few ideas.

Insist that Republicans say what they mean

If "pro-life" means denying needed medical care or forcing child rape victims to carry pregnancies to term, candidates should say so. The history of GOP legislative majorities in Iowa — repeated attempts to erect barriers to abortion care, even when the state courts called it a fundamental constitutional right — makes reasonable a presumption that anybody running as a Republican would support complete bans without exceptions. It's the responsibility of Republican candidates who don't agree to make the distinctions of their views explicit.

Ask specific questions to try to get specific answers

These are some of the details that reveal unsavory results of restricting abortion. Candidates should be pressed about them whenever possible:

  • If an abortion is performed in Iowa that violates a state restriction, should the doctor be criminally prosecuted?
  • Should the woman?
  • What about people who help the girl or woman?
  • Is a fetus a person, legally?
  • How should restrictions apply to in vitro fertilization and unused embryos?
  • Have Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin gotten it right by banning abortion in almost all circumstances?
  • Should abortion restrictions have exceptions for rape and incest? If so, how would they work? Would the burden be on women — and girls — to prove they were abused?
  • Should abortion restrictions have exceptions for the mother's health? If so, how would they work? How would you address the incentive such laws can create for doctors to deny care to girls and women in dire health so long as their life is not in immediate jeopardy?
  • What is a medical emergency for a pregnant girl or woman?

Iowans must also consider where prospective county prosecutors stand on abortion in November. Would successful candidates expend investigative resources on punishing violations of a ban on abortion without exceptions?

Remember: Most Iowans support abortion rights

Iowa Republicans enjoy advantages of incumbency, name recognition, fundraising success, voter registration and polling leads. But some Iowans who are likely to vote for Republicans also favor keeping abortion legal in many circumstances, according to consistent results in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Those voters would be well-served to know exactly what the Republican, Democratic and other candidates on their ballots would vote for when it comes to abortion.

Support Democrats who might actually protect rights

The simplest way to maintain and restore rights for Iowa women and girls is for Americans to expand Democrats' majorities in Congress in November. Democratic Party leaders have explicitly pledged to write some of Roe v. Wade's principles into law if that happens. Whatever justifiable frustrations that progressive activists have with Democratic politicians, this is the most promising scenario for this fall's elections when it comes to individual rights. In Iowa, even though it hasn't happened often in recent cycles, electing Democrats to state office is just as important.

To put it another way: Yes, the best course for Iowa would be to elect a governor, legislators and other officials who respect women's autonomy and choose not to intrude unnecessarily on health care decisions. An anti-abortion candidate does not become more palatable merely by acknowledging that bans can be particularly dangerous and dehumanizing in certain circumstances.

But waiting until January, when the Legislature convenes, to find out exactly what blithe "pro-life" stances meant is not appetizing, either. It could easily be tragic. And that's why it's important to determine and publicize exactly what freedoms Republican majorities would restrict. Voters deserve to know the answers now.

Discarding half a century of abortion rights in our country should not be done lightly; it demands a thorough understanding of what we are gaining, if anything, and of what we are giving up.

All of us should take responsibility to hold candidates accountable.

— Lucas Grundmeier, on behalf of the Register editorial board

This editorial is the opinion of the Des Moines Register's editorial board: Carol Hunter, executive editor; Lucas Grundmeier, opinion editor; Rachelle Chase, opinion columnist; and Richard Doak and Rox Laird, editorial board members.

Want more opinions? Read other perspectives with our free newsletter, follow us on Facebook or visit us at DesMoinesRegister.com/opinion. Respond to any opinion by submitting a Letter to the Editor at DesMoinesRegister.com/letters.

Comments / 3

dace
3d ago

any candidate who is unwilling to State their position on abortion can be assumed to be totally against it! if they are unwilling to Define their position and be willing to support abortion of the 24 weeks then assume they are against it in all situations! and this would indicate generally that Republicans are totally against abortion in all cases

Reply
3
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $47,000 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans

City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed against Iowa state auditor dismissed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lawsuit against state Auditor Rob Sand,which alleged that he violated open records laws, has been dismissed. The Kirkwood Institute filed the lawsuit claiming Sand refused to hand over documents about the office's communications with a reporter and liberal blogger after Sand accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of improperly appearing in a COVID-19 public service announcement.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Elections
State
Kentucky State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Iowa Health
State
Arkansas State
City
Des Moines, IA
State
Oklahoma State
KCRG.com

Iowa Governor agrees to one debate with Democratic challenger

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she will debate her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. The Governor’s campaign announced she accepted an invitation to one debate, which Iowa PBS will host. The exact date and location is still unknown. Reynolds says she looks forward to discussing...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Secretary Pate urges Iowans to check their voter registration ahead of November general election

(Des Moines) Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate encourages Iowans to ensure they are registered to vote at their current residence. September is National Voter Registration Month, and with the November 8 general election approaching, this is an ideal time for eligible Iowans to register for the first time or update their registration to ensure their current information. Tuesday, September 20, is National Voter Registration Day.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Supreme Courts#Abortion Laws#Election State#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Iowans#Republicans#Gop
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa

If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
IOWA STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Cops, Elected Officials On List Of ”Oath Keepers” Members

An analysis of a leaked database finds that several dozen law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Illinois may have connections to the Oath Keepers… described as an anti-government extremist group with militia ties. The Anti-Defamation League says the records of people who were once dues-paying members of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
wtmj.com

Data leak links Wisconsinites to Oath Keepers militia group

WISCONSIN- More than a dozen people with ties to law enforcement, military service, or public office, have been linked to the Oath Keepers group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified more than 600 people living in Wisconsin with ties to the group. A list of more than 38-thousand names was leaked by the non-profit journalist collective, Distributed Denial of Secrets, in September of 2021.
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza

*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Craft Breweries welcoming changes from new state law

The Iowa Brewers Guild says new legislation that passed in the Iowa 2022 legislative session is bringing positive changes to the local industry. Changes include a reduction in licensing fees, easing restrictions on Iowa breweries to allow them more flexibility in the types and strengths of beers they can brew, and allowing native breweries the option to serve spirits in their taprooms under a new, consolidated license.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DNR advises against swimming in nine Iowa lakes

The Iowa DNR has issued swimming advisories for nine lakes across the state. After testing last Friday, eight of the lakes had high levels of Ecoli and they detected a toxin in the other lake located in the southwest region of the state. The DN recommends Iowans don't swim in...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy