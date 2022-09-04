Editorial: Don't let candidates hide the details of their views on abortion policy this year

This weekend is traditionally considered the start of campaign season in earnest. Iowans must discern how the representatives they send to Des Moines and Washington will seek to treat girls and women through policy on abortion.

Many restrictive options are on the table for the first time in decades, thanks to June rulings by the Iowa and U.S. supreme courts. It can't be enough for candidates to, as they might have in the past, say they are "pro-life." It is up to us to find out what they mean by that.

For instance, "pro-life" politicians almost certainly support forcing women and girls to either deliver children they can't afford to raise or spend time and money traveling somewhere with fewer restrictions. … But do they also support potentially sentencing other girls and women to death if doctors are too afraid of violating a ban to administer emergency medical care? Do they support forcing others to confront the prospect of litigating the parental rights of their rapist and/or abuser?

Lest these ideas be labeled hyperbole, those scenarios are the real-life consequences of abortion restrictions already in place in other states.

In the next two months, what can Iowans do to better define the stakes of the Nov. 8 election? We have a few ideas.

Insist that Republicans say what they mean

If "pro-life" means denying needed medical care or forcing child rape victims to carry pregnancies to term, candidates should say so. The history of GOP legislative majorities in Iowa — repeated attempts to erect barriers to abortion care, even when the state courts called it a fundamental constitutional right — makes reasonable a presumption that anybody running as a Republican would support complete bans without exceptions. It's the responsibility of Republican candidates who don't agree to make the distinctions of their views explicit.

Ask specific questions to try to get specific answers

These are some of the details that reveal unsavory results of restricting abortion. Candidates should be pressed about them whenever possible:

Iowans must also consider where prospective county prosecutors stand on abortion in November. Would successful candidates expend investigative resources on punishing violations of a ban on abortion without exceptions?

Remember: Most Iowans support abortion rights

Iowa Republicans enjoy advantages of incumbency, name recognition, fundraising success, voter registration and polling leads. But some Iowans who are likely to vote for Republicans also favor keeping abortion legal in many circumstances, according to consistent results in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Those voters would be well-served to know exactly what the Republican, Democratic and other candidates on their ballots would vote for when it comes to abortion.

Support Democrats who might actually protect rights

The simplest way to maintain and restore rights for Iowa women and girls is for Americans to expand Democrats' majorities in Congress in November. Democratic Party leaders have explicitly pledged to write some of Roe v. Wade's principles into law if that happens. Whatever justifiable frustrations that progressive activists have with Democratic politicians, this is the most promising scenario for this fall's elections when it comes to individual rights. In Iowa, even though it hasn't happened often in recent cycles, electing Democrats to state office is just as important.

To put it another way: Yes, the best course for Iowa would be to elect a governor, legislators and other officials who respect women's autonomy and choose not to intrude unnecessarily on health care decisions. An anti-abortion candidate does not become more palatable merely by acknowledging that bans can be particularly dangerous and dehumanizing in certain circumstances.

But waiting until January, when the Legislature convenes, to find out exactly what blithe "pro-life" stances meant is not appetizing, either. It could easily be tragic. And that's why it's important to determine and publicize exactly what freedoms Republican majorities would restrict. Voters deserve to know the answers now.

Discarding half a century of abortion rights in our country should not be done lightly; it demands a thorough understanding of what we are gaining, if anything, and of what we are giving up.

All of us should take responsibility to hold candidates accountable.

— Lucas Grundmeier, on behalf of the Register editorial board

This editorial is the opinion of the Des Moines Register's editorial board: Carol Hunter, executive editor; Lucas Grundmeier, opinion editor; Rachelle Chase, opinion columnist; and Richard Doak and Rox Laird, editorial board members.

Want more opinions? Read other perspectives with our free newsletter, follow us on Facebook or visit us at DesMoinesRegister.com/opinion. Respond to any opinion by submitting a Letter to the Editor at DesMoinesRegister.com/letters.