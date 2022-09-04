Read full article on original website
Related
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Washington Examiner
Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found
Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A woman arrested at Las Vegas airport told officers it must be because she's 'so good looking'
Police arrested the woman last week after she was accused of leaving a restaurant inside Harry Reid International Airport without paying for the bill.
New York Post
Wild video shows mugger tackle man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight
Shocking video captures the moment a mugger tackled a man into a Bronx fruit stand before robbing him in broad daylight – snatching even his sneakers off his feet. The 42-year-old victim had just gotten off his motorcycle on Jerome Avenue near Evelyn Place in Fordham Heights around 10:50 a.m. Aug. 29 when another man approached him and tried to steal his ride, cops said. The clip, released by the NYPD late Wednesday, shows the suspect shoving the victim from the sidewalk into the street and catapulting him into a fruit stand just off the curb – knocking some of the fruits onto the ground. When the victim got up, the suspect continued to go after him, repeatedly punching him in the face and again sending him to the ground against a building, the footage shows. Meanwhile, several bystanders looked on, including someone who appeared to be the fruit stand attendant. The attacker grabbed the man’s motorcycle key, helmet and sneakers — but was not able to get the motorcycle from the struggling victim before taking off. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene. Police are still looking to track down the suspect.
