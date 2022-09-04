Shocking video captures the moment a mugger tackled a man into a Bronx fruit stand before robbing him in broad daylight – snatching even his sneakers off his feet. The 42-year-old victim had just gotten off his motorcycle on Jerome Avenue near Evelyn Place in Fordham Heights around 10:50 a.m. Aug. 29 when another man approached him and tried to steal his ride, cops said. The clip, released by the NYPD late Wednesday, shows the suspect shoving the victim from the sidewalk into the street and catapulting him into a fruit stand just off the curb – knocking some of the fruits onto the ground. When the victim got up, the suspect continued to go after him, repeatedly punching him in the face and again sending him to the ground against a building, the footage shows. Meanwhile, several bystanders looked on, including someone who appeared to be the fruit stand attendant. The attacker grabbed the man’s motorcycle key, helmet and sneakers — but was not able to get the motorcycle from the struggling victim before taking off. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene. Police are still looking to track down the suspect.

