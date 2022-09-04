Northampton Fire crew put out Three County Fair Demo Derby fires Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Fire Rescue quickly put out multiple vehicle fires during the sold-out Demo Derby at the Three County Fair Saturday.

Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.

Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.

Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.

Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.

Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.

Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.

Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.

No one was injured and all it took was a couple of fire extinguishers to keep everybody safe.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.