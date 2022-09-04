Northampton Fire crew put out Three County Fair Demo Derby fires Saturday
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Fire Rescue quickly put out multiple vehicle fires during the sold-out Demo Derby at the Three County Fair Saturday.Crews respond to attic fire in Springfield
No one was injured and all it took was a couple of fire extinguishers to keep everybody safe.
