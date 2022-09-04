ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton Fire crew put out Three County Fair Demo Derby fires Saturday

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRNbK_0hhlUu4w00

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Fire Rescue quickly put out multiple vehicle fires during the sold-out Demo Derby at the Three County Fair Saturday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4112bX_0hhlUu4w00
    Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTAru_0hhlUu4w00
    Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yibFH_0hhlUu4w00
    Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcUwY_0hhlUu4w00
    Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qepN_0hhlUu4w00
    Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8mL3_0hhlUu4w00
    Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwgJI_0hhlUu4w00
    Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.

No one was injured and all it took was a couple of fire extinguishers to keep everybody safe.

