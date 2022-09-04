Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Governor Candidate: Jim Pillen
NTV's Chris Wagner sat down with Nebraska gubernatorial Republican nominee Jim Pillen.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Freedom Fest speaker hit George Floyd, FBI, Michelle Obama in speech
OMAHA — Nebraska Democratic Party leaders on Tuesday criticized callous comments by a featured speaker for the Nebraska Freedom Coalition, a group of conservatives that helped a new team take over the state GOP. People are also reading…. Democrats, in a series of social media posts, condemned conservative comedian...
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KSNB Local4
Voter ID law makes November’s Midterm ballot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The stage is set for November’s Midterm elections, and the initiatives are also ready to go for ballots across the state. Nebraska’s Secretary of State Bob Evnen released the issues voters will deal with on the November ballot, and one of those issues could change an aspect of the process people use to vote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Six law enforcement officers in Iowa listed as members of Oath Keepers
An Iowa corrections officer and five other law enforcement officers in Iowa are among 330 people in the state listed as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a role in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. Data was published by the Anti-Defamation...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska looks to deploy millions of dollars to address broadband needs
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts again on Wednesday criticized the “partisan” American Rescue Plan Act pushed by President Joe Biden to help the country recover from the pandemic, saying it is fueling today’s high inflation. But the Republican governor said that doesn’t mean Nebraska isn’t going...
KETV.com
'It means a lot to see them out': Congressional candidates walk in Labor Day parade
OMAHA, Neb. — As summer comes to an end, election season is firmly underway. Some voters are ready to cast their ballot, while others are still unsure who will win their vote. "I'm excited," said Michelle Freeman, who was at the Labor Day parade with her daughter and grandson.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
WOWT
Nebraska voters will decide minimum wage
Douglas County is reporting improvement in the latest hospital numbers. The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair. Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday. One of the biggest acts on tour is stopping in Omaha this year. Staff, city clear tents around homeless shelter in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours...
Saipan Tribune
21,680 ballots ordered from Nebraska
Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol disclosed yesterday that she ordered 21,680 ballots from Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software for the Nov. 8 general elections. “We’re set,” said CEC administrative officer Robin N. Sablan in a separate interview at CEC office in Susupe yesterday morning. Saipan...
Kearney Hub
Critics: New voting maps dilute Black power
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s Black...
This Nebraska County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach
ATLANTA — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter
DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
Kearney Hub
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
News Channel Nebraska
Red flag warnings issued through Thursday across much of Nebraska
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Red flag warnings are littered across the western half of Nebraska until Thursday evening. With low humidity, gusty winds, and potential for lightning, fire risk has increased in several parts of Nebraska. The red flag warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. CT until 7...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants
Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
Comments / 1