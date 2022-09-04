ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KSNB Local4

Voter ID law makes November’s Midterm ballot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The stage is set for November’s Midterm elections, and the initiatives are also ready to go for ballots across the state. Nebraska’s Secretary of State Bob Evnen released the issues voters will deal with on the November ballot, and one of those issues could change an aspect of the process people use to vote.
NEBRASKA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Six law enforcement officers in Iowa listed as members of Oath Keepers

An Iowa corrections officer and five other law enforcement officers in Iowa are among 330 people in the state listed as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a role in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. Data was published by the Anti-Defamation...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Nebraska voters will decide minimum wage

Douglas County is reporting improvement in the latest hospital numbers. The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair. Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday. One of the biggest acts on tour is stopping in Omaha this year. Staff, city clear tents around homeless shelter in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours...
NEBRASKA STATE
Saipan Tribune

21,680 ballots ordered from Nebraska

Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol disclosed yesterday that she ordered 21,680 ballots from Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software for the Nov. 8 general elections. “We’re set,” said CEC administrative officer Robin N. Sablan in a separate interview at CEC office in Susupe yesterday morning. Saipan...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Critics: New voting maps dilute Black power

BATON ROUGE, La. — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s Black...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kearney Hub

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter

DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
IOWA STATE
journaldemocrat.com

Nebraska State Patrol news

School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.

LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Red flag warnings issued through Thursday across much of Nebraska

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Red flag warnings are littered across the western half of Nebraska until Thursday evening. With low humidity, gusty winds, and potential for lightning, fire risk has increased in several parts of Nebraska. The red flag warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. CT until 7...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants

Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
NEBRASKA STATE

