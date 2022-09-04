ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Grove City, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Grove City, PA
City
Butler, PA
County
Mercer County, PA
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
explore venango

Franklin Residents Accused of Exploiting $100,000 From Care Dependent Person Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against three Franklin residents for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care-dependent person were held for court on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, criminal charges against 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence Straw...
FRANKLIN, PA
#Theft#Grove City Police#Lincoln Avenue#Remington#Butlerradio Com
explore venango

PSP Franklin Releases DUI Patrol Results

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the results of a DUI checkpoint in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. According to police, a total of 33 motorists were contacted, and the following were enforced:. – 1 DUI alcohol arrest. – 1 DUI drug arrest. – 2...
FRANKLIN, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line

Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash

A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
GREENVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The coroner has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in City of Erie on Sunday. It was reported at W. 12th and Raspberry St. just after 8:30 p.m. Michael Campbell, 46, of Lake City, died from his injuries at UPMC Hamot after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.
LAKE CITY, PA

