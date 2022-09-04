Read full article on original website
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Discover Suspected Fentanyl, Paraphernalia Inside Vehicle
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Discover Suspected Fentanyl, Paraphernalia in Vehicle. Franklin-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2022 Toyota RAV4 near State Street and East Front Street, in Oil City, Venango County. After making contact with the operator and passenger, police say several...
Catalytic converter stolen from local business
Police responded to a business in Liberty Township for a catalytic converter theft early Tuesday morning.
Youngstown man sentenced to prison on gun charge
A Ferndale Avenue man who pleaded guilty to a gun charge earlier this in federal court was sentenced today to over four years in prison.
explore venango
Franklin Residents Accused of Exploiting $100,000 From Care Dependent Person Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against three Franklin residents for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care-dependent person were held for court on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, criminal charges against 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence Straw...
WFMJ.com
Police report details chaos of 75 to 100 people fighting at Canfield Fair
The Mahoning County Sheriff's office released the police report, which sheds some new light on what happened during the fight and shooting of a gun at the Canfield Fair Saturday night. According to the police report, around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, two Canfield Fair Police officers walking on Coitsville...
WFMJ.com
Thursday sentencing set for Newton Falls man who fatally shot Warren woman
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for an 82-year-old Newton Falls man who fatally shot a Warren woman. Richard Stevenson had been charged with murdering Salena Jones but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in August. Stevenson was indicted in...
explore venango
PSP Franklin Releases DUI Patrol Results
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the results of a DUI checkpoint in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. According to police, a total of 33 motorists were contacted, and the following were enforced:. – 1 DUI alcohol arrest. – 1 DUI drug arrest. – 2...
Police: 17-year-old with firearm in Duquesne arrested, charged as an adult
Allegheny County Police arrested a juvenile with a gun in Duquesne just days after a teen girl was killed in that city. Justice Haten, 17, of Duquesne was taken into custody Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m. after a foot chase. Police said they saw him and two other juveniles at...
Man sentenced in Trumbull County murder case
Cedrick Patterson appeared in court for sentencing, just two weeks after he was convicted in Bernard Owens' murder plus the shooting of another man less than two weeks prior to Owens' death.
Man on probation for gun charge arrested on 2nd charge
A man on probation for a gun charge was arrested Tuesday on another gun charge.
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
Report: Death threats made in flooded basement in Boardman
Police were called to the 4800 block of Southern Boulevard just after 4 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash
A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
East Liverpool police captain on leave pending court case
A captain with the East Liverpool Police Department is on leave pending a court case where he is charged with harassment by electronic device in West Virginia.
Suspect in gas station shooting death waives preliminary hearing
Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, had a charge of murder bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Judge Renee DiSalvo.
erienewsnow.com
Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal Motorcycle Crash
The coroner has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in City of Erie on Sunday. It was reported at W. 12th and Raspberry St. just after 8:30 p.m. Michael Campbell, 46, of Lake City, died from his injuries at UPMC Hamot after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.
