Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible now through midnight as a cold front drops south through the CSRA. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows dropping to near 70 by early Thursday. Rain chances look to increase again Thursday and Friday as...
WRDW-TV
Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who are curious about mighty machines will get a chance to see them up close at two local events. Meet-a-Machine at the Augusta Regional Airport gives kids the opportunity to see, touch and learn about emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and other machines.
WRDW-TV
Labor Day Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started this morning with a few light showers but we should stay mostly dry through midday with isolated to scattered storms. We do not expect a washout kind of day, but on and off showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially after about 1 pm, today’s rain chance is about 50 percent.
WRDW-TV
New Aiken County golf course ‘The Chalkmine’ opens
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new nine-hole golf course in Aiken County. It’s for USC Aiken golfers and First Tee Aiken which teaches children life skills through golf. The ceremonial tee shot is off at ‘The Chalkmine.’. “It’s a challenging little golf course,” said Jim McNair....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Up to $50,000 reward for information on the Millbrook twins case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 32 years since family has seen or heard from twin sisters Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook. The twins went missing back on March 18, 1990. Since then, despite a few leads, it’s largely been silent in this case. On that day in 1990,...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
High demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.
WJBF.com
WJBF Halloween with a Heart 2022 taking applicants for participants
(WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 and the Giving Your Best Partners are once again hosting Halloween with a Heart in partnership with Columbia County Parks & Recreation. For more than 25 years, Halloween with a Heart has made Halloween special for children challenged with physical and mental exceptionalities from special education classes in CSRA counties. We provide a barrier-free environment for children to trick-or-treat with ease.
wfxg.com
Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Deputies still searching for missing man in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for an Augusta man who’s been missing for more than a week. Eddie Ruffin, 72, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in the area of Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WALB 10
Albany’s historic Harlem District revitalization in full swing after historic landmark named
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Chatmon building in downtown Albany want to bring those in the Good Life City back to the historical Harlem district. This is after the building was named a historic landmark in July. The Harlem District used to be a hub for Black...
WRDW-TV
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County commissioners OK Tillery Park expansion
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is growing, and development is looking to expand to meet that need. County commissioners give the OK for a planned development to be even bigger. We sat inside the commission meeting Tuesday night to find out the plans for future development. Plans for Tillery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
Aiken congregation expands into food outreach
Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present P.A.W. Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The P.A.W. Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage in Augusta. A pirate-themed adventure awaits the heroic pups from the top-rated preschool series P.A.W. Patrol, produced by Spin […]
WRDW-TV
Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - $200 million is the price tag city officials say it’ll cost to turn the old Regency Mall property from an eyesore into a city attraction. We’re talking about a new shopping mall, hundreds of new homes, and even a new school. But the question...
WRDW-TV
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a person was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in front of a Columbia County school. The latest incident happened around 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on the main access road between Lakeside High School and Lakeside Middle School. A...
Commission to wait on search for permanent city administrator
Augusta commissioners say finding a permanent city administrator is something that should wait until next year, giving commissioners time to determine qualifications and experience.
WRDW-TV
The Salvation Army Center of Hope sees spike in food insecurity
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army Center of Hope says they could use some help. Because of rising food insecurity and poverty, they say the number of people they help has gone up 120 percent. Here’s how you can help. The result of serving 400 meals a day...
Teacher struck by vehicle in front of Lakeside Middle School
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School. That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans. According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m. They did confirm the teacher, Kent Moore, was injured and taken to the […]
Comments / 0