Nearly 100 employers featured at Governor’s Job Fair in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — People looking for work in Central Florida can meet, network and interview with nearly 100 different employers Wednesday. The 22nd annual Governor’s Job Fair starts at noon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The event will be held at the expo halls at...
osceola.org
$7 million available to Osceola Residents for Emergency Rental Assistance
Osceola County, Florida – The Osceola County Emergency Rental Assistance program will begin accepting applications on Sept. 12, 2022. There is approximately $7 million available in the income-based program aimed at helping Osceola County’s most vulnerable tenants. It provides financial assistance to those who are past-due on their rent because of financial hardships caused by or during the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance is available for 1- 18 months or until all funding has been expended. Eligibility rules will apply.
See how Florida’s best universities are ranked in new list
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The University of Central Florida in Orlando is No. 5 among Florida’s best colleges in 2023, according to the latest report by Pittsburgh-based ranking and review company Niche.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach to Vote on Almost $30k Fund Allocation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach City Commission on Wednesday is set to vote on an allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan. The money was granted to the city by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, the stimulus package passed by Congress in March 2021. If agenda...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Cocoa Officials Warn Residents About Scammers Demanding Payment for Overdue Water Bills
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The City of Cocoa has received calls from customers stating that they have received a call from the City of Cocoa demanding payment for overdue water bills. “Please know that you can verify your balance due online at all times,” said a...
click orlando
📖10 free things Orange County Library System offers to cardholders
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Library Card Sign-up Month takes place in September and began in 1987 promoting library resources at the start of the school year. Now it’s 2022 and a library card goes well beyond benefitting students with access to books— it can be a valuable resource for just about anyone at any age.
orangeobserver.com
Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26
A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for select Central Florida counties
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has created a special Mercury Offer for residents of Orange, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties. Beginning Sept. 12, residents of those select counties can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
click orlando
Sneak peek: Orlando International Airport shows off $2.8 billion Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. – Whatever you choose to bring through security and onto the plane now goes into a bin at the new Terminal C security checkpoint. Everything. So there’s less chance that laces or straps will get wrapped in the x-ray machine rollers. TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said...
villages-news.com
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza is under new ownership
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, located in the Southern Trace Plaza, is now under new ownership as of June of this year. The new owners are John and Filiberta Criscione who relocated here from Tampa, Florida. Giovanni’s has been open for 18 years, and the new owners say they don’t plan on changing a thing.
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
travellemming.com
25 Best Orlando Restaurants (Where to Eat, By a Local)
Enjoying the culinary scene is one of the best parts of traveling to a new city. Orlando is a true melting pot of people and that means you can find just about every kind of food here. The best restaurants in Orlando range from international street food to Michelin-star restaurants.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
WESH
Meaghan Mackey joins WESH 2 News as First Warning Traffic anchor and transportation reporter
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 News has announced that Meaghan Mackey will join the Sunrise team as the First Warning Traffic Anchor and Transportation Reporter. She will provide traffic reports Monday – Friday from 4:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. during WESH 2 News Sunrise on both WESH 2 and CW18.
click orlando
‘It’s an eyesore:’ Condemnation notice given for Daytona Beach condo site
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An unfinished condominium tower foundation near Oakridge Boulevard is decaying, and neighbors are calling it a major eyesore. Daytona Beach city leaders also called it dangerous. The city condemned it last week, but now, Daytona Beach officials are working with the owners on a plan...
click orlando
Gatorland offers limited-time ticket deal that gets children in free
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is offering a special ticket deal that will get Florida children in free through the end of the month, the theme park announced. Now through Sept. 30, Florida residents will receive half-off single day admissions and one free child admission (ages 3 to 12) with each paying adult. The theme park said tickets must be purchased at Gatorland’s ticket window, and proof of Florida residency for adults is required.
This Is Florida's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
click orlando
Kissimmee woman accused of scamming elderly woman in sweepstakes scheme
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A Kissimmee woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Brevard County woman in a scam known as a “Jamaican Sweepstake Scheme.”. Jewell Testa, 58, is accused of stealing more than $17,000 from an 86-year-old Cocoa Beach woman. The...
