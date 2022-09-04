ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

osceola.org

$7 million available to Osceola Residents for Emergency Rental Assistance

Osceola County, Florida – The Osceola County Emergency Rental Assistance program will begin accepting applications on Sept. 12, 2022. There is approximately $7 million available in the income-based program aimed at helping Osceola County’s most vulnerable tenants. It provides financial assistance to those who are past-due on their rent because of financial hardships caused by or during the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance is available for 1- 18 months or until all funding has been expended. Eligibility rules will apply.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach to Vote on Almost $30k Fund Allocation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach City Commission on Wednesday is set to vote on an allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan. The money was granted to the city by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, the stimulus package passed by Congress in March 2021. If agenda...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

📖10 free things Orange County Library System offers to cardholders

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Library Card Sign-up Month takes place in September and began in 1987 promoting library resources at the start of the school year. Now it’s 2022 and a library card goes well beyond benefitting students with access to books— it can be a valuable resource for just about anyone at any age.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26

A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
travellemming.com

25 Best Orlando Restaurants (Where to Eat, By a Local)

Enjoying the culinary scene is one of the best parts of traveling to a new city. Orlando is a true melting pot of people and that means you can find just about every kind of food here. The best restaurants in Orlando range from international street food to Michelin-star restaurants.
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Gatorland offers limited-time ticket deal that gets children in free

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is offering a special ticket deal that will get Florida children in free through the end of the month, the theme park announced. Now through Sept. 30, Florida residents will receive half-off single day admissions and one free child admission (ages 3 to 12) with each paying adult. The theme park said tickets must be purchased at Gatorland’s ticket window, and proof of Florida residency for adults is required.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Kissimmee woman accused of scamming elderly woman in sweepstakes scheme

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A Kissimmee woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Brevard County woman in a scam known as a “Jamaican Sweepstake Scheme.”. Jewell Testa, 58, is accused of stealing more than $17,000 from an 86-year-old Cocoa Beach woman. The...
COCOA BEACH, FL

