WFMJ.com
One hospitalized after semi rolls over near Mahoning Avenue exit on I-80
One person has been taken to the hospital after a semi-truck rolled over and crashed on I-80 near the Mahoning Avenue exit. A picture sent in by a viewer indicates that the truck fell onto its side, landing in the grass. OSP tells 21 News the driver attempted to turn...
WYTV.com
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man has died after a hit-and-run crash in Youngstown Wednesday night. It happened in the 300 block of E. Indianola Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 63-year-old man on the side of the road with several injuries. Crews took him to the hospital, where he died.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
WFMJ.com
Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run on Youngstown's South Side
Police are looking for an SUV in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian crash that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators were told that a man in his 50’s was struck by a dark-colored Range Rover on Indianola Avenue just west of South Avenue Wednesday night.
4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WFMJ.com
Neighbors call for speed, driving enforcement after deadly crash
"It definitely scares us," says Faith Morlan of Canfield. The now-familiar scene of a deadly crash in her neighborhood is almost becoming too much for her. "There are families that live here, there are families that have children, and it's scary," Morlan said Wednesday. "Being the oldest of a lot of siblings and them learning how to drive and getting out there, seeing something like this sort of causes a little anxiety."
butlerradio.com
Multiple Vehicles Damaged After Car Goes Into Chili’s Parking Lot
No one was injured but there were a number of cars damaged in a crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. It happened Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. on New Castle Road near the entrance to Butler Commons Plaza. 19-year-old Tyler Duncan of Portersville was driving east when...
Times News
Tree falls on wires; knocks out power in Franklin
Old Mill Road in Franklin Township is closed due to a dead tree falling across the roadway tearing down power lines. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. just south of the intersection with Pohopoco Drive. According to PPL, 117 customers are without power. The power outage is expected to last...
wtae.com
Beaver County crash leaves at least 4 people injured
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a Beaver County crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that at least four people were transported to area hospitals following the crash. Their conditions have not been released.
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
WFMJ.com
Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp
First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
explore venango
Oil City Man Injured in Head-On Collision in Cornplanter Township
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was injured and taken to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision in Cornplanter Township on Friday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Friday, September 2, along Rouseville Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
Driver pleads not guilty to hitting mailbox, leaving scene
Officers said that they responded to Ravine Drive where the crash happened. Officers saw Lilton Morris, 30, headed from Ravine Drive towards Logan Way.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Motorcycle Crash At Branchton Rd.
Police are providing more information on a motorcycle crash that happened late last week. The accident happened last Friday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. Police say 18-year-old Maya Zaffram of West Seneca crossed the intersection without proper...
WFMJ.com
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash
A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
WYTV.com
Boardman residents blast hotline with flood damage reports
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It didn’t take long after a pair of dumpsters were dropped off at the Boardman Government Center that neighbors started tossing in bags of water-logged clothing and carpeting, all ruined by Sunday’s flooding. Jim Furgan admits he’s gone through this enough to know...
WTOV 9
Two vehicles involved in a head on crash on State Route 151
Jefferson County — Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Jefferson County Sunday that has left three people hurt. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a two car crash on State Route 151 on Sunday afternoon. Of the three people injured, one was transported to...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Route 8 Collision
BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on State Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township on Friday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:48 p.m. on Friday, September 2, on William Flynn Highway (Route 8) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
WYTV.com
Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
