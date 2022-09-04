I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta Air Lines is the world's largest operator of the Boeing 767 widebody jet, receiving its first in 1982.

The carrier initially planned to retire the fleet by 2025 but has since decided to keep them longer.

While the planes wait for retirement, Delta has upgraded 19 of its -300ER models — see what it's like.

A Delta Boeing 767 plane. Getty Images

Delta Air Lines is world's biggest operator of the Boeing 767 family aircraft

The Spirit of Delta — the airline's first 767. Delta Air Lines

The carrier's first 767 was delivered in 1982, and over the years, Delta has flown all four types, including the 767-200, 767-300, 767-300ER, and the 767-400ER.

The -200 and -300 models were retired in 2006 and 2019, respectively, but Delta still flies 56 -300ERs and 21 -400ERs.

During the pandemic, the airline said it planned to retire the aging widebodies by 2025 but went back on that late last year, saying it wanted to be flexible on the timeline.

"It's hard enough to say what we'll be flying in January, let alone what we'll be flying in 2027," Delta President Glen Hauenstein said during a November 2021 pilot webinar, per Airline Weekly. "You don't want to get yourself in a box where you've committed specifically to flying or retiring those planes."

While Delta does eventually plan to retire its 767 fleet, the carrier has retrofitted 19 of the -300ER models in the meantime.

LED lighting on Delta's 767-300ER.

The new layout, dubbed "76K," includes a brand-new Premium Select cabin and a few upgrades to its Delta One and economy sections, like adding LED lights and power ports to coach.

Delta Premium Select. Delta Air Lines

Premium Select is Delta's upgraded cabin that offers a leg rest and bigger seatback screens compared to Comfort+, among other amenities. The product is also on the carrier's Airbus A350s, A330neos, and Boeing 767-400ERs.

Delta 767-400. Delta Air Lines

Although Delta's 767's have an average age of 25 years, the retrofits suggest the airline still sees a place for them in its fleet and has trust in the jet's reliability and performance.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Screenshot of my Delta app when I tried to check in.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on one of Delta's Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on a recent trip from Stockholm to New York City — here's what it was like.My trip started at Terminal 5 in Sweden's Stockholm Arlanda Airport at 9:00 a.m. for my 12:05 p.m. flight.The day before, I tried to check-in online but the Delta app told me I needed to check in at the ticket counter due to "government regulations."In line, there were signs reminding non-US citizens and nonimmigrants that they need to submit a "health attestation form" before the flight saying they are fully vaccinated or have an exemption.

We were questioned while we waiting in line to check in.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Screenshot of Delta's basic economy seat policy.

There were also security agents who checked my passport and asked detailed questions about my trip to Sweden, like where I stayed and my occupation. I travel to the US from Europe frequently, and this is the first time I've gotten this type of questioning.After waiting about 20 minutes, I made it to the agent. She checked my passport for a second time and issued my boarding pass. I noticed I was assigned seat 49D, meaning I was in the middle seat of the middle section.While I was a little disappointed in the random seat, I knew it was a gamble when booking basic economy.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

The duty free area was not crowded.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Waiting to get my bags checked.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta One.

Delta One suite on the 767-400ER. Delta Air Lines

After check-in, I headed to security, which only took about 15 minutes. I was happy to see the chaos happening at airports like London Heathrow and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol was absent from Arlanda.After security, I made my way through the airport, passing through a large duty-free area before heading to gate 17.The gate was actually in a secure area just past a passport control checkpoint, where my document was checked for the third time.Once in the boarding area, my boarding pass was checked by another agent who pointed out the dreaded SSSS written across the top, meaning I had to wait in another line to get a secondary security check.After about 10 minutes of waiting in line and another 10 minutes of swabbing my bags, I was finally able to wait by the gate.Around 11:00, the flight started to board, starting with those with kids or needing extra assistance……followed by active military personnel, Delta One, Premium Select, Comfort+, Sky Priority, Main Cabin one, two, and three, and basic economy.I was the last to board, which was no big deal.Walking through the plane, I passed both Delta One and Premium Select and noticed how nice the "76K" version of the Boeing 767-300ER was. The seats were plush, and the jet felt much newer than 20 years old.However, Delta One was not the new suite product installed on the carrier's 767-400ER, but it still had new finishes and better cushions than the previous design.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

My carry-on bag is on the far left.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

I was the last to board, which was no big deal.

Moreover, the 2x3x2 layout means couples sitting on the sides get a row to themselves.

Comfort+ cabin. Taylor Rains/Insider

However, taller passengers may want to upgrade to Comfort+, which offers 35 inches of pitch. Both cabins offer 17.9 inches of seat width.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

My carry-on suitcase easily fit in the larger bin.

When I took my seat, I was happy to find a large water bottle...

...and a pillow and blanket waiting for me.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

For frequent flyers, the monthly global WiFi plan costs $69.95.

Screenshot of the T-Mobile WiFi option on my iPhone.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

My Air Canada 787 economy meal. Taylor Rains/Insider

As far as amenities, Delta had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey, including underseat power outlets...…a large seatback pocket……an in-flight entertainment screen……a USB port……an adjustable headrest……a deep recline……a travel kit with an eye mask and earbuds……and a tray table big enough for my laptop.I worked during my flight, so I had to rely on the WiFi en route, which cost $9.95. At first, it was pretty slow during the climb, but it sped up at cruising altitude, and I didn't have any further problems.I was also able to tap into T-Mobile's free inflight WiFi and texting on my phone, which was a nice surprise.About an hour into the flight, the flight attendants started the meal service. For lunch, we were offered either a veggie ravioli dish or chicken curry. The curry smelled delicious, so I went with that.On my most recent transatlantic flight from London to Montreal on Air Canada, I was really disappointed in the food, but I was eager to try Delta's.

I flew on Air Canada in economy from London to Montreal and while the Boeing 787 was comfortable, the food was a real disappointment

I know the curry looks questionable, but it was delicious mixed with the rice.

...a large seatback pocket...

...an in-flight entertainment screen...

...a USB port...

...an adjustable headrest...

...a deep recline...

...a travel kit with an eye mask and earbuds...

A view of my neighbor's seat.

...and a tray table big enough for my laptop.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Fortunately, the carrier's food was much better, and I'd go as far as to say it was actually one of the tastiest economy meals I've had on an airliner. The curry was creamy……the caprese salad was a filling side dish……and the salted caramel ice cream satisfied my sweet tooth.Shortly after serving the meals, the flight attendants came through with drinks. Alcohol was free in economy, so I opted for a Diet Coke and Bacardi.After the meal, I headed to the lavatory, which was nothing special but still big enough to change and move around.There was also a large baby changing table.Back at my seat, I turned on my TV screen and pulled up the flight tracker to have in the background while I worked.I spent about six hours working, which surprisingly flew by despite being trapped in the very middle seat. I didn't feel uncomfortable at all during the flight, which goes to show how well Delta has designed its cabin.The blue mood lights were on during the flight, which helped me focus, and the flight attendants came by with water and orange juice several times, keeping me hydrated.About an hour before landing, passengers were served a second smaller meal. The options were a chicken spring roll or a feta and spinach pastry. I chose the latter to try a vegetarian offering.Like the first meal, I was again not disappointed in the pastry's taste. The texture of the filling is my only critique, but it was a very minor issue as the flavor made up for it.I was also given raspberry yogurt. It was actually better than the yogurt offered on United's transatlantic flights, so I was impressed.

I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new

Deplaning was surprisingly quick.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

...the caprese salad was a filling side dish...

Shortly after collecting the trash, we started our final descent into New York and landed right on time.Overall, the flight was perfect and probably the best long-haul flight experience I've had in a long time — even being in the middle seat.Delta's upgraded economy cabin was the selling point, which now has inflight power, mood lighting, and memory-foam seat cushions.Power was previously reserved for Comfort+ and business class, so I wouldn't have been able to keep my laptop charged and work for six hours straight without the added amenity.

...and the salted caramel ice cream satisfied my sweet tooth.

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider