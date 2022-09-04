ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Um9w_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

  • Delta Air Lines is the world's largest operator of the Boeing 767 widebody jet, receiving its first in 1982.
  • The carrier initially planned to retire the fleet by 2025 but has since decided to keep them longer.
  • While the planes wait for retirement, Delta has upgraded 19 of its -300ER models — see what it's like.
Delta Air Lines is world's biggest operator of the Boeing 767 family aircraft
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYJLL_0hhlTgvn00
A Delta Boeing 767 plane.

Getty Images

Source: Delta Air Lines

The carrier's first 767 was delivered in 1982, and over the years, Delta has flown all four types, including the 767-200, 767-300, 767-300ER, and the 767-400ER.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMJ3W_0hhlTgvn00
The Spirit of Delta — the airline's first 767.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The -200 and -300 models were retired in 2006 and 2019, respectively, but Delta still flies 56 -300ERs and 21 -400ERs.

Source: Delta Air Lines

During the pandemic, the airline said it planned to retire the aging widebodies by 2025 but went back on that late last year, saying it wanted to be flexible on the timeline.

Source: Airline Weekly

"It's hard enough to say what we'll be flying in January, let alone what we'll be flying in 2027," Delta President Glen Hauenstein said during a November 2021 pilot webinar, per Airline Weekly. "You don't want to get yourself in a box where you've committed specifically to flying or retiring those planes."

Source: Airline Weekly

While Delta does eventually plan to retire its 767 fleet, the carrier has retrofitted 19 of the -300ER models in the meantime.

Source: The Points Guy

The new layout, dubbed "76K," includes a brand-new Premium Select cabin and a few upgrades to its Delta One and economy sections, like adding LED lights and power ports to coach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAg6R_0hhlTgvn00
LED lighting on Delta's 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: The Points Guy

Premium Select is Delta's upgraded cabin that offers a leg rest and bigger seatback screens compared to Comfort+, among other amenities. The product is also on the carrier's Airbus A350s, A330neos, and Boeing 767-400ERs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPtRC_0hhlTgvn00
Delta Premium Select.

Delta Air Lines

Source: The Points Guy

Although Delta's 767's have an average age of 25 years, the retrofits suggest the airline still sees a place for them in its fleet and has trust in the jet's reliability and performance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahsrW_0hhlTgvn00
Delta 767-400.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Planespotters

I flew on one of Delta's Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on a recent trip from Stockholm to New York City — here's what it was like.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDbiO_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

My trip started at Terminal 5 in Sweden's Stockholm Arlanda Airport at 9:00 a.m. for my 12:05 p.m. flight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIgCl_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The day before, I tried to check-in online but the Delta app told me I needed to check in at the ticket counter due to "government regulations."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKv1B_0hhlTgvn00
Screenshot of my Delta app when I tried to check in.

Taylor Rains/Insider

In line, there were signs reminding non-US citizens and nonimmigrants that they need to submit a "health attestation form" before the flight saying they are fully vaccinated or have an exemption.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3siZcX_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Delta Air Lines

There were also security agents who checked my passport and asked detailed questions about my trip to Sweden, like where I stayed and my occupation. I travel to the US from Europe frequently, and this is the first time I've gotten this type of questioning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOhuT_0hhlTgvn00
We were questioned while we waiting in line to check in.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After waiting about 20 minutes, I made it to the agent. She checked my passport for a second time and issued my boarding pass. I noticed I was assigned seat 49D, meaning I was in the middle seat of the middle section.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqkfZ_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

While I was a little disappointed in the random seat, I knew it was a gamble when booking basic economy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6HEe_0hhlTgvn00
Screenshot of Delta's basic economy seat policy.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

After check-in, I headed to security, which only took about 15 minutes. I was happy to see the chaos happening at airports like London Heathrow and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol was absent from Arlanda.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAoKz_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After security, I made my way through the airport, passing through a large duty-free area before heading to gate 17.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0R1o_0hhlTgvn00
The duty free area was not crowded.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The gate was actually in a secure area just past a passport control checkpoint, where my document was checked for the third time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7T0z_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Once in the boarding area, my boarding pass was checked by another agent who pointed out the dreaded SSSS written across the top, meaning I had to wait in another line to get a secondary security check.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAUMP_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After about 10 minutes of waiting in line and another 10 minutes of swabbing my bags, I was finally able to wait by the gate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvgWk_0hhlTgvn00
Waiting to get my bags checked.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Around 11:00, the flight started to board, starting with those with kids or needing extra assistance…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1Gmh_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…followed by active military personnel, Delta One, Premium Select, Comfort+, Sky Priority, Main Cabin one, two, and three, and basic economy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBB9D_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I was the last to board, which was no big deal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlkK6_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Walking through the plane, I passed both Delta One and Premium Select and noticed how nice the "76K" version of the Boeing 767-300ER was. The seats were plush, and the jet felt much newer than 20 years old.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zAp0_0hhlTgvn00
Delta One.

Taylor Rains/Insider

However, Delta One was not the new suite product installed on the carrier's 767-400ER, but it still had new finishes and better cushions than the previous design.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwxWU_0hhlTgvn00
Delta One suite on the 767-400ER.

Delta Air Lines

Source: The Points Guy

Moreover, the 2x3x2 layout means couples sitting on the sides get a row to themselves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFz9Q_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I quickly got to my seat and stored my luggage. Like other 767s I've flown on, the overhead bins closest to the fuselage are meant for roller bags, while the middle ones are smaller and better suited for duffels and backpacks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSaNh_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

My carry-on suitcase easily fit in the larger bin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UstJd_0hhlTgvn00
My carry-on bag is on the far left.

Taylor Rains/Insider

When I took my seat, I was happy to find a large water bottle…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmDBa_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a pillow and blanket waiting for me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KzZXW_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I was also impressed with how roomy the seat was. At first, I was a little nervous about sitting in the middle seat of the middle section, but it proved to be perfectly comfortable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iv7br_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

At 5'3" and on the smaller side, I had more than enough legroom for both my feet and my backpack. Delta's 767-300 offers 31-32 inches of pitch, so shorter and average-height passengers should have plenty of space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lf4J_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

However, taller passengers may want to upgrade to Comfort+, which offers 35 inches of pitch. Both cabins offer 17.9 inches of seat width.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWGFi_0hhlTgvn00
Comfort+ cabin.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

As far as amenities, Delta had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey, including underseat power outlets...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bw1vu_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a large seatback pocket…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HFo8_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…an in-flight entertainment screen…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Re03u_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a USB port…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEL7U_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…an adjustable headrest…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJfep_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a deep recline…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Uu0q_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a travel kit with an eye mask and earbuds…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtQkK_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a tray table big enough for my laptop.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cbbC_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I worked during my flight, so I had to rely on the WiFi en route, which cost $9.95. At first, it was pretty slow during the climb, but it sped up at cruising altitude, and I didn't have any further problems.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQ02n_0hhlTgvn00
For frequent flyers, the monthly global WiFi plan costs $69.95.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I was also able to tap into T-Mobile's free inflight WiFi and texting on my phone, which was a nice surprise.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31atSQ_0hhlTgvn00
Screenshot of the T-Mobile WiFi option on my iPhone.

Taylor Rains/Insider

About an hour into the flight, the flight attendants started the meal service. For lunch, we were offered either a veggie ravioli dish or chicken curry. The curry smelled delicious, so I went with that.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfkvj_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

On my most recent transatlantic flight from London to Montreal on Air Canada, I was really disappointed in the food, but I was eager to try Delta's.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1UIe_0hhlTgvn00
My Air Canada 787 economy meal.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on Air Canada in economy from London to Montreal and while the Boeing 787 was comfortable, the food was a real disappointment

Fortunately, the carrier's food was much better, and I'd go as far as to say it was actually one of the tastiest economy meals I've had on an airliner. The curry was creamy…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3j5l_0hhlTgvn00
I know the curry looks questionable, but it was delicious mixed with the rice.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…the caprese salad was a filling side dish…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fJqE_0hhlTgvn00
Flying Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and the salted caramel ice cream satisfied my sweet tooth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFZA4_0hhlTgvn00
Flying Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Shortly after serving the meals, the flight attendants came through with drinks. Alcohol was free in economy, so I opted for a Diet Coke and Bacardi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnO6P_0hhlTgvn00
Flying Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After the meal, I headed to the lavatory, which was nothing special but still big enough to change and move around.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6fZm_0hhlTgvn00
Flying Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

There was also a large baby changing table.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8DHA_0hhlTgvn00
Flying Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Back at my seat, I turned on my TV screen and pulled up the flight tracker to have in the background while I worked.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6sjR_0hhlTgvn00
Flying Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I spent about six hours working, which surprisingly flew by despite being trapped in the very middle seat. I didn't feel uncomfortable at all during the flight, which goes to show how well Delta has designed its cabin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYATX_0hhlTgvn00
A view of my neighbor's seat.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The blue mood lights were on during the flight, which helped me focus, and the flight attendants came by with water and orange juice several times, keeping me hydrated.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQa1E_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

About an hour before landing, passengers were served a second smaller meal. The options were a chicken spring roll or a feta and spinach pastry. I chose the latter to try a vegetarian offering.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmYqA_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Like the first meal, I was again not disappointed in the pastry's taste. The texture of the filling is my only critique, but it was a very minor issue as the flavor made up for it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MF3Y_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I was also given raspberry yogurt. It was actually better than the yogurt offered on United's transatlantic flights, so I was impressed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkuSR_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new

Shortly after collecting the trash, we started our final descent into New York and landed right on time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCVB2_0hhlTgvn00
Deplaning was surprisingly quick.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, the flight was perfect and probably the best long-haul flight experience I've had in a long time — even being in the middle seat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLkkn_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta's upgraded economy cabin was the selling point, which now has inflight power, mood lighting, and memory-foam seat cushions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOy0j_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Power was previously reserved for Comfort+ and business class, so I wouldn't have been able to keep my laptop charged and work for six hours straight without the added amenity.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PKVJ_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: The Points Guy

Moreover, the padded, reclining seat kept me comfortable during the journey, and I didn't have any back or leg pain after landing...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bukgF_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

...and the inflight service was wonderful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bs64G_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I would highly recommend flying Delta's 767-300 long-haul. Despite the old plane, the carrier's thoughtful upgrades ensure a smooth, comfortable ride.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhulY_0hhlTgvn00
Flying on Delta's Boeing 767-300ER.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 9

Brenda Ledermann
2d ago

Well honey you Obviously have no clue about a lie flat seat, free beverages, better service …..

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Ethiopian Airlines plane misses landing after both pilots fall asleep

An Ethiopian Airlines plane flying from Sudan to Ethiopia missed its landing last week after the aircraft’s two pilots fell asleep.On 15 August, flight ET343 of Ethiopia’s largest airline was flying from Khartoum to Addis Ababa, reported Aviation Herald.Alerts were raised when the flight approached the airport but did not start to descend.While Air Traffic Control tried to contact the plane’s crew, the aircraft’s autopilot system kept it cruising at 37,000ft.An alarm was triggered, waking up the crew, when the autopilot disconnected after the plane flew over the runway where it was supposed to land.The pilots landed the plane...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 767#Flight Attendants#Getty Images Source#Delta Air Lines Source#Airline Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft

The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
MILITARY
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Chemical engineer fired by pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline after racist, homophobic rant on plane

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company GlaxoSmithKline has fired one of their employees who launched into a homophobic and racist rant whilst on an American Airlines flight.In viral video posted on Reddit and Twitter, the man can be seen walking up and down the plane shouting at other passengers before announcing to the aircraft that he worked as a chemical engineer for GlaxoSmithKline.The footage was taken by another passenger on a flight from Philadelphia to Dallas and shows the man, who announced that he was “a little intoxicated,” shouting expletives whilst hunting for his bag.The man became agitated when he...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

601K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy