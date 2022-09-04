ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, MO

How the Centralia-Hallsville rivalry evolved into can't-miss high school football

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xen81_0hhlTKhv00

As a slight mist rose off the Centralia High School football field late Friday night, running back Kyden Wilkerson plowed his way into the north end zone as the game clock struck 1:00 remaining.

Wilkerson and the Panthers just capped off a nine-play march to pay dirt, erasing 4:42 of game time and giving Centralia a 26-20 lead. Four defensive plays later, the Panthers sealed the six-point win.

As the Centralia players erupted on the sidelines, they celebrated a game that has evolved into a can't-miss rivalry.

After Hallsville beat Centralia twice last season, the Panthers regain bragging rights until the next time the two play.

"It keeps building," Wilkerson said. "We're the bullies of the neighborhood."

In the past 12 years, Hallsville and Centralia have played each other six times. The Panthers hold a 4-2 edge in those games, with four of those six games played in the past three seasons.

Prior to 2020, the two teams last played in 2011. The recent history was on display Friday night.

Players were pushing back and forth after plays as if to get the last physical word. Each of the six combined turnovers in the first half felt like a major momentum shift.

"These two schools should have been playing each other years ago," Hallsville coach Justin Conyers said. "Why it took this long for us to get on each other's schedules, I don't know why, but it is now."

Conyers helped usher some of that passion, rebuilding Hallsville's program into a consistent district title contender.

It means something to beat a program that has recorded 27 wins over the past three seasons, especially when that program erupted with a 38-point win to open the season.

"We're close," Centralia coach Tyler Forsee said. "It's easy to get up for. I don't tell our kids, 'Let’s try to win this game.' They know."

Hallsville's work building into a contending program and Centralia's desire to build into that same status makes for a high school football environment that's tangibly exciting.

That environment is exacerbated by the proximity. The two schools are 13 minutes apart, separated by nine miles.

"This is what you want to play in," Conyers said. "That's what high school football is all about."

Conyers remembers the first time he played Centralia coaching Hallsville. It was 2020 and the pandemic restricted attendance to just two allotted tickets for player parents.

Two years later, the community impact was evident to the fourth-year coach.

"This place was vacant," Conyers said. "To look around at this crowd tonight, and what it does to our communities, this is what should happen in high school football."

Even in a loss, Conyers understood how good of a game the two teams just played.

Hallsville struck first with a 72-yard touchdown run by Colton Nichols and eventually took a 12-0 lead. Centralia forced its way back into the game in the second quarter.

Quarterback Cullen Bennett completed three passes on the night. One was a touchdown to Jack Romine to get on the board, and Wilkerson tied the game with a 75-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers seized the momentum and a 20-12 halftime lead. The reason why was because of the three Hallsville turnovers Centralia forced in the second quarter.

"We're ready to play," Wilkerson said. "We're here. Let's go."

Wilkerson was the catalyst for the win, rushing for 270 yards and two touchdowns while recording four tackles and forcing a fumble.

"I told my boys in the huddle I love them all," Wilkerson said. "We're going to do it again next week."

In the span of a year, Centralia went from losing to Hallsville 46-12 in week two of the 2021 season to stymying Conyers' offense. The Panthers haven't lost the edge they found midseason in 2021, but it's rather a different edge.

That edge comes from how Centralia learned about itself last season.

"We weren't installing at the beginning of the year," Forsee said. "We already knew our identity."

That identity is a stout defense and an attacking running game. Forsee's players identify where the football is and snuff out the offense.

That identity is also built on respect for the other sidelines, especially when the starting quarterback was a week removed from scoring seven touchdowns in a single game.

"So many guys are swarming on defense, it was tremendous," "Colton Nichols is a dude. We swarmed well."

This sets up another revenge arc.

In 2021, Conyers was well aware of how his Hallsville team wanted nothing more than to get back at the Centralia team that edged them a year prior.

Hallsville will get its chance to return the favor. The team teams are both in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7, meaning a rematch could come in the postseason.

Then, the next chapter of a budding rivalry will be written.

"This has become quite the game," Conyers said. "Quite the matchup and quite the rivalry."

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with Missouri

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Missouri on Saturday September 10, 2022. Excited about getting a chance to play Missouri again. It's been a while that K-State and Missouri have hooked up but I know our fans are excited about it and our players are excited. We had our first team meeting back yesterday and then had a practice yesterday. I know the fans will be cranked up, we had a great, great crowd last Saturday at the Bill. It was an electric crowd. I know our kids really appreciated the fans coming out, the students, our band is as good as always and it was a great atmosphere and I know our players really appreciated that. So I want to thank the fans and I challenge them even this week, it's going to need to be even louder and more electric and I think it will be for this great game. So we'll start our prep today with our pads on and get a plan together.
MANHATTAN, KS
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville

Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Hallsville, MO
Centralia, MO
Sports
State
Missouri State
Centralia, MO
Education
Hallsville, MO
Sports
Hallsville, MO
Football
City
Centralia, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Hallsville, MO
Education
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#University Of Missouri#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports
rallshe.com

Local School Bus Involved in Accident

At approximately 3:50pm on September 6, 2022, a local school bus from Madison C-3 School District headed eastbound was involved in a multi-car accident on US 24 two miles west of Madison. At the time of the accident there were five students on the bus along with the driver. All students and the driver reported that they were uninjured according to Madison C-3 School.
MADISON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to offer free Roots N’ Blues vouchers to struggling families

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department announced it is partnering with Trio Presents, to offer free vouchers to 2022's Roots N' Blues festival. To qualify, a family must make less than 185% of the poverty level which would be a little above $51,000 for a family of four. Registration for The post Columbia to offer free Roots N’ Blues vouchers to struggling families appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins

Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries

A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy