ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Relationships form the beating heart of this year's One Read, 'The Big Door Prize'

By Ida Fogle
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32f5w3_0hhlTJpC00

Editor's note: Each Sunday in September, Ida Fogle of Daniel Boone Regional Library will explore a different aspect of this year's One Read title, "The Big Door Prize" by M.O. Walsh. Columns may include mild spoilers.

In this year’s

, M.O. Walsh’s “The Big Door Prize,” a mysterious machine is the catalyst for much of the action.

As the fictional town of Deerfield, Louisiana gears up for a bicentennial celebration, the DNAMIX appears in a local grocery store, promising to reveal anyone’s potential life station for two dollars and a little bit of spit. Lives are upended when a large number of residents begin questioning their choices and trying on new roles.

Though technology sets things in motion, human relationships are the beating heart of this novel. The very title of the book is a lyric from the John Prine song “In Spite of Ourselves,” a tale about imperfect people experiencing abiding love.

The two characters who most exemplify this are Douglas and Cherilyn Hubbard, committed and secure in their 15-year marriage until Douglas, a high school history teacher and gifted whistler, decides 40 is the perfect age to begin pursuit of his lifelong dream of being a trombonist.

For her part, Cherilyn, who has given up both paying work and her volunteer commitments in order to care for her aging mother, has tried out the DNAMIX and received a baffling readout, one that suggests she could be meant for bigger things in life than her small town can offer. Soon, the two of them are keeping secrets from each other and listening less, wrapped up individually in their solo dreams and concerns.

Meanwhile, one of Douglas’s students is struggling on multiple fronts. Sixteen-year-old Jacob Richieu has recently lost his twin brother Toby, who crashed his car while driving drunk. Toby was outgoing and athletic, the more popular twin, while Jacob is a quiet, nerdy Pokemon devotee who is left to dwell on unresolved issues with his brother.

His widowed father Hank, the town mayor, hides from his grief and job duties through cowboy role play, prompted by the DNAMIX. Jacob longs to talk with his dad but doesn’t want to add to his burdens. If that weren’t enough to deal with, Toby’s girlfriend Trina is aggressively pursuing some kind of relationship with Jacob, but he’s unsure what she wants. In fact, she’s a little scary at times.

Trina’s mother is absent, and her sketchy father may as well be. The one adult in a position to reach out to her in a meaningful way is her uncle, known to everyone else as Father Pete. He felt a calling to priesthood after his wife Anna died at a young age, and now works as chaplain at Deerfield Catholic School, where he has pulled strings to get Trina enrolled.

Anna is ever-present in Pete’s mind, their bond still exerting an influence on his decisions. Each day that passes he marks as being one day closer to his anticipated heavenly reunion with her. He thinks wistfully that if she were still alive, perhaps the two of them could have provided a stable home for Trina, even though the girl continually rebuffs his efforts to help her.

All these characters are at their best when making authentic connections with others — Douglas, Pete and Hank solidifying a friendship during an evening spent together at a bar; Jacob’s father building a space in his life for his son; Douglas and Cherilyn both looking to find the way back to each other.

They are able to endure their struggles, and to flourish thanks to the love and support of one another. To echo E.M. Forster in “Howards End,” they “live in fragments no longer.”

Walsh will speak at Launer Auditorium, Columbia College, 1001 Rogers St., on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The event will also be live-streamed at Callaway County Public Library in Fulton and broadcast on KOPN 89.5 FM.

Other One Read discussions and programs will be held online throughout the month of September. Visit oneread.dbrl.org/events for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Couple finds love in retirement community, hold wedding over the weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KRCG) — Love is in the air in one Missouri retirement facility. The wedding of Lola Perrey and Jerry Scarlett took place over the weekend at Primrose Retirement Community in Jefferson City. KRCG was told the two met during the first month of Lola's coming to Primrose, but it wasn't love at first sight right away.
The Associated Press

Pelvic Fragility Fracture Patient at the University of Missouri in Columbia is the 100th Person Treated with CurvaFix IM Implant for Pelvic Fracture Fixation

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- CurvaFix, Inc., a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, today announced the completion of the 100 th surgical procedure using the CurvaFix® IM Implant to repair a pelvic fragility fracture for a geriatric patient at University Hospital at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The surgery was performed by orthopedic trauma surgeon Brett D. Crist, M.D., Director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Service and Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005088/en/ The CurvaFix® IM Implant procedure can simplify pelvic fracture fixation by enabling surgeons to choose an optimal entry point, allowing them to steer within the bone to follow each patient’s bone shape and fill the bone corridor resulting in strong, curved fixation with a minimally invasive procedure. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

JC man will stay behind bars in 2017 killing

The Missouri Court of Appeals rules a Jefferson City man will stay behind bars for his role in a deadly shooting. Lawyers for Dana Day wanted his assault conviction overturned. Day was convicted in the fatal shooting of Taeveon Fowler in 2017. Day was sentenced to 25 – years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to offer free Roots N’ Blues vouchers to struggling families

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department announced it is partnering with Trio Presents, to offer free vouchers to 2022's Roots N' Blues festival. To qualify, a family must make less than 185% of the poverty level which would be a little above $51,000 for a family of four. Registration for The post Columbia to offer free Roots N’ Blues vouchers to struggling families appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Deerfield, MO
City
Columbia, MO
City
Louisiana, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
State
Louisiana State
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins

Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
Person
Daniel Boone
Person
John Prine
KOMU

Portion of Hinkson Creek Trail to close through November

COLUMBIA - A portion of Hinkson Creek Trail will close starting Tuesday because of nearby construction. The detour goes along Conley Road and by Walmart. The section of the trail that is closing is not that large, but it could cause issues with planning routes for frequent users of the trail.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia College#Dnamix
5 On Your Side

Schmitt targets journalism professors, fact-checkers in 'over-the-top' email 'fishing expedition,' press experts say

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt is using his government office to target journalists' emails housed on university computer servers. According to emails published in the Columbia Missourian and detailed by the Associated Press, an attorney in Schmitt's office ordered journalism professors to hand over their emails, which press advocates believe could include conversations with students, sources, and whistleblowers.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KCTV 5

Child dies in crash in Morgan County, Mo.

ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a three-year-old boy in Morgan County. The crash happened Saturday at 3 p.m. on Route W, south of the Marvin Cutoff. Investigators say the driver drove off the road, hit a sign, and then rolled....
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy