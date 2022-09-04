Relationships form the beating heart of this year's One Read, 'The Big Door Prize'

Editor's note: Each Sunday in September, Ida Fogle of Daniel Boone Regional Library will explore a different aspect of this year's One Read title, "The Big Door Prize" by M.O. Walsh. Columns may include mild spoilers.

In this year’s

, M.O. Walsh’s “The Big Door Prize,” a mysterious machine is the catalyst for much of the action.

As the fictional town of Deerfield, Louisiana gears up for a bicentennial celebration, the DNAMIX appears in a local grocery store, promising to reveal anyone’s potential life station for two dollars and a little bit of spit. Lives are upended when a large number of residents begin questioning their choices and trying on new roles.

Though technology sets things in motion, human relationships are the beating heart of this novel. The very title of the book is a lyric from the John Prine song “In Spite of Ourselves,” a tale about imperfect people experiencing abiding love.

The two characters who most exemplify this are Douglas and Cherilyn Hubbard, committed and secure in their 15-year marriage until Douglas, a high school history teacher and gifted whistler, decides 40 is the perfect age to begin pursuit of his lifelong dream of being a trombonist.

For her part, Cherilyn, who has given up both paying work and her volunteer commitments in order to care for her aging mother, has tried out the DNAMIX and received a baffling readout, one that suggests she could be meant for bigger things in life than her small town can offer. Soon, the two of them are keeping secrets from each other and listening less, wrapped up individually in their solo dreams and concerns.

Meanwhile, one of Douglas’s students is struggling on multiple fronts. Sixteen-year-old Jacob Richieu has recently lost his twin brother Toby, who crashed his car while driving drunk. Toby was outgoing and athletic, the more popular twin, while Jacob is a quiet, nerdy Pokemon devotee who is left to dwell on unresolved issues with his brother.

His widowed father Hank, the town mayor, hides from his grief and job duties through cowboy role play, prompted by the DNAMIX. Jacob longs to talk with his dad but doesn’t want to add to his burdens. If that weren’t enough to deal with, Toby’s girlfriend Trina is aggressively pursuing some kind of relationship with Jacob, but he’s unsure what she wants. In fact, she’s a little scary at times.

Trina’s mother is absent, and her sketchy father may as well be. The one adult in a position to reach out to her in a meaningful way is her uncle, known to everyone else as Father Pete. He felt a calling to priesthood after his wife Anna died at a young age, and now works as chaplain at Deerfield Catholic School, where he has pulled strings to get Trina enrolled.

Anna is ever-present in Pete’s mind, their bond still exerting an influence on his decisions. Each day that passes he marks as being one day closer to his anticipated heavenly reunion with her. He thinks wistfully that if she were still alive, perhaps the two of them could have provided a stable home for Trina, even though the girl continually rebuffs his efforts to help her.

All these characters are at their best when making authentic connections with others — Douglas, Pete and Hank solidifying a friendship during an evening spent together at a bar; Jacob’s father building a space in his life for his son; Douglas and Cherilyn both looking to find the way back to each other.

They are able to endure their struggles, and to flourish thanks to the love and support of one another. To echo E.M. Forster in “Howards End,” they “live in fragments no longer.”

Walsh will speak at Launer Auditorium, Columbia College, 1001 Rogers St., on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The event will also be live-streamed at Callaway County Public Library in Fulton and broadcast on KOPN 89.5 FM.

Other One Read discussions and programs will be held online throughout the month of September. Visit oneread.dbrl.org/events for more information.