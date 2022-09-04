ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says creating safe communities requires collaboration

By Mayor Paul TenHaken
When I first took office in 2018, we developed the One Sioux Falls framework that called out “Public Safety and Health” as a key area of focus for our administration. During my first term in office, we lived out that focus by reaching a successful bargaining contract with our police union; passing a $50 million bond for a new public safety campus and 9-1-1 dispatch center; adding mental health-trained officers to the department; opening a community triage center called The Link to reduce jail admissions, among other benefits; and most importantly, never giving in to a narrative that detracted support for our men and women in blue.

Given those accomplishments and the incredible dedication of our 277 sworn officers, Sioux Falls remains a safe city. However, when a community grows at the rate we have experienced, it inevitably comes with growing pains. Challenges with housing availability, workforce shortages, and crime, among other areas, have become more prominent during this time of record growth—and there’s not a day that passes where we are not working to address them.

It’s important to look at the recent crime data for Sioux Falls, as it offers perspective on what can be an emotionally-charged topic. Overall, Sioux Falls’ crime rate remains low, especially in comparison to other large cities. Our per-capita violent crime rates have been largely flat for the past decade, and that is true again for 2022. We were fortunate to have gone eight months without having a homicide. Tragically, we had two homicides in one weekend in August that we continue to investigate, and have also had other gun-related crimes in recent weeks.

In September, Police Chief Jon Thum and I will hold a press conference to review our year-to-date crime statistics and the programming our department has been using to keep Sioux Falls safe. While we continue to make efforts to crack down on crime, we are also working proactively with our community partners to address the root causes that lead to crime. The goal is to help set individuals on the right course to deter crime today and in the years ahead. I want to share a couple highlights of that work, along with opportunities for improvement.

Commitment to public safety staffing and budgets remains a priority, as is evident once again by the request we are bringing for more officers in our 2023 budget. We are also proposing a new public safety records specialist to deal with increased records requests, and a talent acquisition specialist focused on hiring and retaining officers.

In addition to staffing, we also need to look at our legal and corrections systems and examine current policy. I have started the process of bringing local- and county-level leaders together from our state’s large population centers, Minnehaha and Pennington counties, to discuss our shared crime challenges. Many of the more violent criminals we see in Sioux Falls are hardly new faces to our law enforcement professionals. While our laws certainly need to allow for second chances when appropriate, they also need to hold people accountable and not allow abuse of the parole process to endanger our communities.

There are times when good legislation can have unintended consequences, and that is the case with Senate Bills 70 and 73, passed nearly a decade ago. While this legislation has positive elements, we also are seeing some challenges as a result. Many of the offenders committing violent crimes in our community have been previously in custody but are often released due to the presumptive probation element at work. Together with our legislative and judicial partners, we need to reassess these unintended legislative consequences.

Recently, a 14- and 17-year-old were treated with gunshot wounds at one of our emergency rooms in Sioux Falls. I have a 14-year old son, and picturing him involved in this behavior is hard to fathom. These kids not only engaged in adult level criminal behavior, but they also weren’t willing to cooperate with our officers to try and solve this crime. This is disturbing behavior by children, and, unfortunately, we see this situation more than we should.

So what is the answer to situations like this? One thing we can do is champion preventive measures to keep people from entering the criminal justice system. Getting in front of kids at an early age with positive programming and role models pays off by providing support and positioning them on a path for success. The Sioux 52 Mentoring Initiative was set up to intentionally begin addressing challenges we were seeing with juvenile crime. Camp POSTCARD and the Leaders of Tomorrow Justice-Impacted program are other examples of initiatives we are investing in to give people support systems to succeed. These are long-term strategies that are critical for long-term success.

You have my promise that I will remain—as I have for the first four years in this office—a mayor who will support law enforcement and be tough on crime. Ensuring Sioux Falls stays a safe, livable, and welcoming community through this period of record growth is something that our entire City team needs to continue to prioritize in the months ahead. We also need our residents to understand that public safety is not solely the responsibility of the police. Our partners in legislative, judicial, and educational arenas all need to help bring forward and implement solutions that create a comprehensive approach to community safety.

We can’t do this work alone. We need you to mentor a young person. Help a justice-impacted individual find housing. Look for opportunities to volunteer and serve those who are close to the edge and need support. Report activities that need reporting. Working together as residents and as multiple governing bodies, we can ensure Sioux Falls can grow safely in the months and years ahead.

