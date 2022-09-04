Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Disney Masterpiece Adapted Into Live-Action Nightmare Fuel
Only the second animated feature ever produced by Disney, 1940's Pinocchio isn’t just arguably the best animated film made by the company, it could be the greatest animated film ever made. After the success of their first film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney pushed the possibilities of the medium even further with breathtaking technological innovations, unforgettable scenarios and characters, and some of the most iconic songs ever put in a Disney film. With just their second film, Disney was able to prove that their success with animation wasn’t just a fluke, it was an entirely new and impressive way to create whole new worlds and craft masterful stories.
What Makes Morticia and Gomez Addams the Models of Romantic Love?
The dark, gothic atmosphere surrounding the Addams family is truly one of a kind – evidenced by the family’s beloved reception in pop culture, from their beginnings in 1984 to modern-day stories still exploring the interesting relationships between family members. They all take pride in reveling in the wicked and strange, especially parents Morticia Addams (Carolyn Jones) and her husband Gomez Addams (Jon Astin). But one unexpected aspect of the Addams parents’ relationship is the oddest and strangest – their overwhelmingly romantic behavior toward each other. Despite their dark atmosphere, Morticia and Gomez model the epitome of romantic love.
Sam From 'Trick 'r Treat' Is the Most Iconic Horror Icon of the 21st Century
When it comes to the horror genre in the 21st century, Sam from Michael Dougherty's Trick 'r Treat is truly an icon. Sam's design is equal parts unique and creepy while adorable at the same time, especially with his mask on. But when his mask comes off, he becomes truly terrifying. He's certainly not a human, but it's impossible to really make out what kind of creature he is, which is so unsettling and psychologically screws with his victims and the audience. He's something no one has ever seen before and likely will never see again. The kill scenes are so scary and intense while also having a visceral element to it. His motivation for killing on the surface seems almost innocent, but is rooted in disturbing and ancient traditions from the folklore of Halloween. Sam never speaks to any of his victims and never shows any emotion whatsoever. He doesn't even show pain when he's shot or dismembered and that can creep anyone out. Sam is the scariest horror character introduced in decades.
‘Barbarian’ Review: Bill Skarsgård and Georgina Campbell Discover Horror Beneath an Airbnb
When setting out to review a film, vagueness is often required. This can be a challenge as to be too coy is to not fully encapsulate the cinematic experience and to be overly revealing is to possibly compromise said experience. Of all the releases this year, Barbarian is one that requires the highest degree of subterfuge about its story. This is to ensure that you, dear reader, can go in as cold as possible while still getting an understanding of the quality of the film. By design, it is an experience built around surprise revelations and plunging into the unknown. What is found there is not nearly as impactful as the actual journey itself, making for a mixed bag of horror and humor that rises above its lesser parts enough to hold together.
'House of Darkness' Review: This Creepy Ghost Story Burns Too Slow to Be Effective
After a seven-year hiatus from his filmmaking career, Neil LaBute is back with two movies released in 2022, the thriller Out of the Blue and the horror comedy House of Darkness. House of Darkness, particularly, represents an outing in LaBute’s prolific career, as the director doesn’t usually deal with horror. In fact, the last time LaBute was behind a horror film was in 2006, when the unintentionally laughable The Wicker Man remake starring Nicolas Cage was released. So, we were all very curious to see what LaBute would do with House of Darkness and if the film could rise beyond The Wicker Man’s long shadow.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Resonating?
The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 2.Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy had its issues, including poor pacing, a bloated narrative, an unnecessary love triangle, and a heavy reliance on computer generated-imagery instead of practical makeup. However, the films can be praised for their in-depth exploration of Dwarven culture and history. In The Lord of the Rings film series, we don’t get to learn much about the ways of the Dwarves outside of what Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) reveals. The Hobbit films explore the tragic circumstances that forced the Dwarves out of their homes.
Brie Larson Glimmers in a Beaded Valentino Jumpsuit for the Premiere of Disney +’s ‘Growing Up’
Brie Larson attended the premiere of “Growing Up,” a new documentary coming to Disney + today. The event which took place yesterday at NeueHouse in Hollywood California, saw Larson dressed up in a daring beaded silver jumpsuit, making a statement at the event long after she left the red carpet. The “Caption Marvel” star wore head-to-toe Valentino, the reflective jumpsuit sporting a high neckline and no sleeves, streamlining the silhouette. Fitted with wide legged trousers and gleaming embellishments, Larson surely had heads turning, the sparkling ensemble further amplified with an equally brilliant monogrammed belt around her waist. Larson wore her hair slicked...
'The Good Nurse' Trailer Sees Jessica Chastain Embroiled in True Crime Murder Mystery
Ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix’s The Good Nurse has revealed its first trailer. The movie starring Jessica Chastain and Eddy Redmayne in the leading roles is a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked America’s medical world. The new trailer sees Chastain...
'Welcome To Wrexham' Is a Refreshingly Honest Blend of Hollywood and Everyday People
Welcome to Wrexham, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' newest project, is a strange crossover of so many genres and cultural boundaries. As a docuseries that closes the gap between A-list and E-list, show business and reality, and venture capitalism and underdog stories, the main takeaway from the first four episodes is how commendably unbiased it appears to be. The show could've grabbed hold of any of these ideas and ran with them in the edit, spinning a web centering on the lifestyle clashes between lower-league footballers and A-list celebrities, or one that plays up the idea of two shiny new generals dragging a gratefully clutching town through its own underdog story. However, despite currently being in an age where everything seems to set out to not be classified as what it actually is – with television series now preferring the façade of being "8-hour movies," etc. – Reynolds and McElhenney remain refreshingly frank in their presentation of their new undertaking.
Why 'What Price Hollywood' Was the Actual First Version of 'A Star is Born'
Before Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, Judy Garland and James Mason, or Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, there were Constance Bennett and Lowell Sherman. The movie was called What Price Hollywood, but it really was the first version of A Star is Born, the classic tale of how stardom isn't always what it's cracked up to be. This largely forgotten 1932 gem was one of the first major studio productions to dramatize the downside of show business, and in many ways, it's a more honest and realistic look at the Hollywood machine than any of the films that came afterward.
10 Best Horror Anthology Films, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Horror anthology films have existed since the era of silent movies, offering a collection of at least three short horror films, each with a unique premise and a different cast. While some horror movies run out of steam as they stretch their story to 90 minutes, anthology shorts have the benefit of wrapping things up in a taut 20-30 minutes.
'Never Have I Ever': Why Ben Is the Best Choice for Devi
If you had asked me at the start of Season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, I would have proudly proclaimed that I was on Team Devi Does Not Need A Boyfriend. I would scream from the rooftops that yes – Paxton (Darren Barnet) is irrationally hot and yes, Ben (Jaren Lewison) – arm hair and all – is Devi's ultimate match in wit, intellect, and sick burns– but at the end of the day, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) needs to learn first and foremost how to love herself before she gives her heart to any boy. Post-Season 3, I still think Devi Vishwakumar is a teenage badass who needs no man, but there is one important distinction: Devi is finally on the path toward loving and accepting herself.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': First Teaser Releasing Tomorrow
The first teaser of Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to debut tomorrow, the movie’s official Twitter handle revealed. The announcement comes with a fitting caption “Nothing is ever as it seems,” along with a video of a sliding puzzle moving to reveal the title of the movie.
New 'Halloween Ends' Image Teases Laurie Strode‘s Last Stand
The Halloween season is finally upon us, which means Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' decades long battle will soon be over in Halloween Ends this October. There has been so much speculation about this supposed final chapter in the Halloween saga, and fans are anxiously waiting for the end. Now, Universal has released a new image which teases the two mortal enemies are not going down without one last fight.
Why the Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Remake is the Escapist Fantasy I Never Knew I Needed
For many, the live-action remake of Aladdin was an "unwanted" addition to Disney’s roster, but for me, it felt like coming home. As a South Asian, I’d long given up on representation in the powerhouse of film that is Disney. And then Aladdin came along. Inclusivity in Disney’s live-action fare remains poor, but the remake was a step in the right direction with a cast full of actors of color, gorgeous sets, and costumes.
‘Piggy’: Carlota Pereda’s Gruesome Thriller Sets a Release Date
The teenage years were a special kind of hell for many of us. If you didn’t have the right clothes or haircut, if your family didn’t drive the right car, or if you just didn’t look like everyone else, bullies would line up to break you down. Such is the case for the main character in Carlota Pereda’s gruesome coming-of-age feature, Piggy. The short film turned full-length feature has finally announced a release date, and we’re happy to share that Piggy will be making its way into theaters and on demand beginning October 14 — just in time for spooky season!
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who Is Arondir & Who Are the Silvan Elves?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Although The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is clearly leading up to the first war to defeat Sauron and his army of evil, it’s not the first time that conflict has plagued Middle Earth. As we learn in the first two episodes of the series, the Elves have already waged war against the dark lord, Morgoth. Morgoth is defeated and imprisoned in the mystical land of Valinor. However, the ramifications of the conflict have impacted the way the Elven military works.
Antonio Banderas Turns Into a Ruthless Hitman With a Heart in 'The Enforcer' Trailer [Exclusive]
Millenium and Screen Media shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller The Enforcer. The noir thriller stars Antonio Banderas (Uncharted) and Kate Bosworth (The Immaculate Room) as members of an underground organization who go head-to-head when she puts the life of an underage girl he befriended at risk. That’s when the enforcer decides to save the girl, despite knowing that doing so may cost his life. The production companies also shared with Collider the release date of the movie, which is set for September 23.
'The Serpent Queen' Review: Samantha Morton Commands as Catherine de Medici
When contemplating the experience of watching the first five episodes of The Serpent Queen, the newest period drama from Starz, there is one undeniable takeaway: Samantha Morton is a perfect Catherine de Medici. Though some may remember her for her villainous turn as Alpha in The Walking Dead, she has always had a strong command of the screen from Synecdoche, New York to her Oscar-nominated work in In America and Sweet and Lowdown. While this latest role doesn’t make full use of her talents, it is still wonderful to see her sink her teeth into the character and all the complexities to be found therein.
