ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Oxford student who saw man drown in Pakistan floods highlights need for aid

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PQZQ_0hhlSLYR00

An Oxford University student who saw a man drown in Pakistan as a result of catastrophic floods has stressed the importance of international aid.

Israr Khan, who also studied law at Aberdeen University between 2016 and 2020, returned to his native Pakistan to visit in August and plans to come back to the UK in October.

Flooding at the end of last month covered an area larger than the UK, killing nearly 1,300 people and affecting some 33 million, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGyQS_0hhlSLYR00
Israr Khan plans to return to the country in October (Israr Khan/PA)

Mr Khan, who is studying for a PHD, told of the devastation in the Balochistan region of the country, which he described as “absolutely heartbreaking”.

“In my own district, three dams have collapsed and entire villages have been washed away,” he told the FCDO.

“I know people have lost their houses and livestock. Seeing them in this condition is devastating. I even saw a man drowning in water and whole villages of houses being demolished due to the flood.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1lzf_0hhlSLYR00
The UK Government pledged £16.5 million in aid (Israr Khan/PA)

He added: “Pakistan was already reeling from an economic crisis. Balochistan is the largest geographical province in Pakistan, but also one of the most under-developed and rural areas – and now half the crops have been washed away.

“The fear is that without international help, people left without homes will begin to starve or die from water-borne diseases.”

The UK pledged £16.5 million this week to help with the crisis, including a pledge to double donations made to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal set up to help in the aftermath of the flooding up to £5 million.

“The government of Pakistan does not have the capacity to deal with a disaster on this scale, so we need help from the international community,” Mr Khan said.

“The UK’s support will undoubtedly save lives. A disaster of this scale cannot be halted without international support and the UK is an important ally of Pakistan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe. Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Government Of Pakistan#University Of Oxford#Balochistan#Oxford University#Aberdeen University#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
newschain

First Minister ‘profoundly concerned’ by news of Queen’s health

Scotland’s First Minister has said she is “profoundly concerned” by news of the Queen’s health. Nicola Sturgeon sent her support to the royal family as Buckingham Palace said the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are making their way to Balmoral, where the Queen is under medical supervision.
HEALTH
newschain

Father and three children found in submerged car in pond ‘died accidentally’

A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, a coroner’s office said. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — Kyran Holland, one, Kyannah Holland, two, and Kyle Moorman II, five — all died of fresh water drowning, with the father found to have been intoxicated, the Marion County coroner’s office said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newschain

US says hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been forced to Russia

The US said on Wednesday it has evidence that “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainian citizens have been interrogated, detained and forcibly deported to Russia in “a series of horrors” overseen by officials from Russia’s presidency. Russia immediately dismissed the allegation as “fantasy”, calling it the...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Nick Kyrgios devastated after US Open exit after defeat to Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios was left “devastated” as his quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia’s Karen Khachanov. After reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios arrived in New York motivated to try to go one better but he was unable to find the same tremendous level he showed in beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.
TENNIS
newschain

Two rescued from life raft after abandoning sinking boat

Two people have been rescued after they had to abandon their sinking fishing boat and take to a life raft. The pair issued a Mayday call to report that their fishing vessel was taking on significant amounts of water in the vicinity of Lismore island near Oban, Scotland, at around 3am on Thursday, the Coastguard said.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Consumer groups welcome energy price freeze but warn bills ‘still sky high’

Consumer groups have welcomed the plan to freeze energy prices as a “huge relief” but warned that many would still struggle with “sky high” bills this winter. Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “Today’s announcement hits the brakes before October’s terrifying price hikes become reality, and will come as a huge relief to millions of households.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy