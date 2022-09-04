Read full article on original website
Is Apple Right to Not Include the A16 Bionic Chip in the iPhone 14?
With every new generation, smartphone companies include the latest and most advanced tech they have to offer in their devices. This includes the newest chip, camera, software, and more. But this year, with the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple has put an end to this. In 2022, only...
Apple Announces the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: 5 New Features
Apple has finally taken the wraps off the long-awaited iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro at its "Far Out" September event, and we have so much to talk about. Although the standard iPhone 14 looks like last year's model, we also get a newer, bigger "Plus" variant while losing the mini version. However, Apple saved the most significant changes for its top-of-the-line Pro models.
As Apple Launches the iPhone 14, Google Reminds Everyone the Pixel 7 Is Coming Soon
Not wishing to allow Apple to hog all the limelight with the launch of the iPhone 14 and other devices, Google has reminded everyone that it's got its own products on the way. The company has announced that its fall hardware event will take place on October 6th—giving us a full month's notice—and has also shown us a brief glimpse of its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch.
5 Ways You Can Use Your Apple Watch and Mac Together
Apple products are best known for working seamlessly with each other. Once you're a part of the Apple ecosystem, it's hard to leave. Adding the Apple Watch to the ecosystem and pairing it with your Mac makes your workflow smoother and more convenient. From unlocking your MacBook to making purchases, there's no shortage of features the Apple Watch provides that enhance your whole experience.
Everything Apple Announced at the "Far Out" Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, and More
Apple wrapped up its "Far Out" September event and announced multiple new products for its loyal customers. Fans will be eager to get their hands on them since there are many compelling new features and improvements to Apple's most popular devices. If you couldn't watch the event live or need...
Why Brazil Has Suspended Sales of iPhones Without Chargers
On September 6, 2022, just one day before Apple was set to unveil the iPhone 14, Brazil halted the sales of all iPhones without chargers. Although this is an old issue, with the Brazilian courts slapping a 2-million-dollar fine against the Cupertino company in May 2021 for its non-issuance of a charger, it's the first time that the Brazilian government stopped all iPhone sales.
Apple debuts new Apple Watch models—here’s how to preorder
What Is Windows Autopatch?
While the quality of Windows updates may have improved over the years, the process for enterprises is not entirely seamless. Administrators often have to take control and ensure that the new Windows patches, which usually come out on the second Tuesday of every month, are applied without issue. System administrators...
Introducing the AirPods Pro 2: 6 New Features
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro looks the same as the original model, which debuted in October 2019. However, the new earbuds pack some hardware changes that make them better in every aspect than their predecessor. So, if you were holding off on purchasing a new pair of wireless earbuds, check out...
How to Batch Edit Photos in iOS 16
The stock iOS Photos app has basic photo-editing functionality that can help you add an extra touch to make your images pop. The problem comes when you like a given filter and want multiple photos to look that way. But thankfully, this should longer be an issue. Starting with iOS...
How to See Your Wi-Fi Password in iOS 16
Your Wi-Fi connection's password always needs to be a strong one. However, that comes with one major disadvantage—you're more likely to forget your password. But if you're running iOS 16, you don't have to worry about that because you can view your Wi-Fi network's passwords without a hassle. We'll show you how below.
Is Feren OS the New Best Linux Distro for Windows Users?
Having many choices available is both a blessing and a curse to the Linux community. The seemingly endless line of options is undoubtedly the main reason many users fall in love with Linux. On the flip side, however, those same options can seem overwhelming to less tech-savvy users who want to get rid of Windows but don’t know how to go about it.
Save Big on the Samsung Galaxy Z Series With Best Buy
Samsung’s range of foldable smartphones has proven popular among consumers. Not only do they offer top-end specs, but they are also incredibly compact, making them a great choice for portability. Best Buy recently launched an amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z series which includes the Galaxy Z Fold4...
6 Tips to Write Your Content for Google's Helpful Content Update
Google recently announced the roll-out of its Google helpful content update, and creators have been abuzz about how this would affect their sites. Here are some helpful tips to make sure that your content stays relevant. What Is Google’s Helpful Content Update?. Google announced the release of its helpful...
How to Watch Apple’s "Far Out" Event
Apple's "Far Out" event is almost here, where the company is expected to unveil a slew of new products. If you're looking forward to seeing what the company will reveal, you don't have to wait till the event is finished. You can watch everything live as it happens in the...
Introducing the Apple Watch Ultra: 9 New Features
Apple has an all-new premium addition in the Apple Watch lineup that's designed for people who often find themselves amid extreme activities. Dubbed the Apple Watch Ultra, it's the company's "most rugged and capable" watch ever. It's packed with new features that make it a significant upgrade from the standard models.
How to Change the Peek Display Clock on Motorola Phones
Accessing useful information and interacting with notifications without unlocking your phone is extremely convenient. The Peek Display feature on Motorola's Android phones lets you do just that. What if we told you that you can customize Peek Display quite a bit? One way to do so is by changing its...
How to Fix the YouTube "429 Too Many Requests" Error on Windows
Have you encountered a "429: Too Many Requests" error on YouTube while watching videos on Windows? This error occurs when YouTube receives too many requests from your browser and asks you to hold on. The question is: where did these requests come from?. Various factors could be responsible for these...
How to Customize Your Wear OS Watch Face With "Complications"
Smartwatches have come a long way. It's no surprise that people want to be able to stay fit as well as connected at all times. This has prompted an increasing demand for more innovation in wearable tech devices. In addition to basic functions, most Wear OS smartwatches now feature extensive...
How to Boot a Raspberry Pi From SSD and Use It for Permanent Storage
Both SSDs (solid-state drives) and SD cards use fundamentally similar flash storage technology to store data. However, SSDs offer faster controllers and more fault tolerance, making them much more reliable than SD cards. While most Raspberry Pis are still running on microSD cards, you may also use an external SSD to boot your Raspberry Pi.
