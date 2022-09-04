Not wishing to allow Apple to hog all the limelight with the launch of the iPhone 14 and other devices, Google has reminded everyone that it's got its own products on the way. The company has announced that its fall hardware event will take place on October 6th—giving us a full month's notice—and has also shown us a brief glimpse of its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch.

