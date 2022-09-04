Read full article on original website
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
247Sports
Maryland football Notes: Fixing Issues | Schedule Beef | Rak on Special Teams
Although Maryland football coasted to a 31-10 victory over Buffalo Saturday, there were plenty of issues to correct. Terps coach Mike Locksley acknowledged that on Tuesday in his weekly press conference. “I don't think anybody in our building comes away from our first game, you know, satisfied that we played...
247Sports
Damon Evans on Maryland basketball's recruiting spree, football attendance, Locksley expectations and more
Maryland basketball fans haven't been the only ones impressed by first-year Terps coach Kevin Willard's recruiting spree. So has the man who hired him, athletic director Damon Evans. "The recruiting, it has really been good for us. When we sat down and talked throughout the interview process, he understood the...
247Sports
Maryland football: ESPN FPI updates projections for rest of Terps games
Maryland football took care of Buffalo Saturday, 31-10, and like many of its remaining opponents, climbed up ESPN’s Football Power Index. According to ESPN, the Football Power Index “measures a team’s true strength on a net point scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on a neutral field.” The FPI can then be used to calculate a team’s projected win-loss, postseason chances and more. The Terps, who rank No. 37 in FPI, sit right at a projected 6.5-5.5 win-loss record with a 76.4% chance of hitting six wins after their win in Week One.
Baltimore Times
Bowie State University Athletics: Golatt, Jr. Named to DC Touchdown Club College Football Player of the Week Honor Roll
BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State graduate senior and quarterback Dion “DJ” Golatt, Jr. has been named to the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week Honor Roll list Tuesday morning. Golatt, Jr., who attended Riverdale Baptist, completed 17-of-30 passes for 266-yards and three...
Michael Phipps Joins Navy Men’s Lacrosse Coaching Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy men’s lacrosse head coach Joe Amplo announced on Tuesday the addition of Michael Phipps to the Midshipmen coaching staff. Phipps, who served as an assistant coach at Navy for three seasons (2015-17), returns to Annapolis after spending the last five seasons at Georgetown. “We could not be more excited to welcome Michael, Maggie, Finley […]
Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson joined Game Night
WASHINGTON — (Dc News Now) — One of the latest inductees to the DC Sports Hall of Fame, boxer Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson joined the Game Night crew on the couch Monday night. Johnson has an impressive boxing resume. He was the first African-American in history to capture both of a World Flyweight and Super […]
Prince George’s Native Frances Tiafoe Advances To Semifinals In US Open Tennis
Update: Prince George’s County native Frances Tiafoe defeated Russia’s Andrey Rublev 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 Wednesday, making him the first American to reach the semifinal round of the US Open since 2006. “Let’s enjoy this one; we got two more guys we got two more,” an emboldened Tiafoe said...
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Wins Big With Early Morning Scratch-Off Run
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Sometimes you just wake up with a lucky feeling. That’s how a Lottery player from Upper Marlboro described the events that led to his $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. An early morning trip to an area retailer and two scratch-offs later, the 62-year-old healthcare worker...
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
Here's How Busy Maryland State Police Troopers Were During Labor Day Weekend
Dozens of Maryland motorists were arrested by state police troopers who handed out nearly 1,000 citations during a special DUI detail over some of the state’s busiest roadways during Labor Day Weekend. Maryland state police troopers teamed with the Maryland Transportation Authority over the long holiday weekend where they...
Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)
A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report. In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Nottingham MD
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
baltimorebeat.com
Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults
Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
fox5dc.com
Maryland man shares $325K in lottery winnings with friend after spotting lucky number during stroll
WASHINGTON - Talk about a good friend! An Upper Marlboro man shared his $325,000 in lottery winnings after he won on a lucky number he spotted while he and his friend took a neighborhood stroll. The 57-year-old said he and the friend were on a walk last Saturday when a...
Mansion party in Maryland canceled after promotion video goes viral
LAYTONSVILLE, Md. — A house party in Laytonville scheduled on Sept. 4 was canceled after a promotion video surfacing across several social media platform ultimately went viral. According to a social media account associated with Parties Got Talent, the promotors expected hundreds of people to attend the event. The...
DC Man Sentenced For Role In Night Of Violence Across Maryland, Virginia
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a day of terror that involved a violent armed robbery and two armed carjackings in Maryland and Virginia, federal officials announced. Rashaun Onley, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by...
Inaugural Golf Tournament Brings Pints and Putts to the Prince William County Region
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is teeing up to host its inaugural Pints and Putts Golf Tournament at Old Hickory Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. All levels of golfers are encouraged to join us for 9 holes of golfing, networking, pints and putts on the course. The tournament will take place at Old Hickory Golf Club (11921 Chanceford Drive, Woodbridge). Registration, lunch, and the practice range will open at 12:00 p.m., with the shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. and the event concluding at 6:00 p.m.
