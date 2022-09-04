ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
2 Simple Ways You Can Make $1 Million Investing in the Stock Market

The broad-based S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 9.9% over the last three decades. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has generated an annualized return of 13.6% over the last two decades. Investors can build life-changing wealth with nothing more than patience and regular contributions to an index fund.
2 Hyper-growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD continues to prosper amid a slowdown in the chip sector. Snowflake may be the Warren Buffett stock worth the premium valuation.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock.
Could Procter & Gamble Help You Become a Millionaire?

P&G is already the market leader in many of the product categories in which it does business. Much of the company's per-share profit growth of late comes from stock buybacks rather than sales growth. Investors seeking more capital appreciation than income will want to consider other options.
Is Chevron Stock a Buy?

Chevron is one of the biggest integrated oil and gas companies in the world. High oil prices generated record profits, but the company can do still do well at $50 a barrel. it can still reward shareholders if oil falls to $50 a barrel. The oil giant is a Dividend
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

Dividend Aristocrats have reliably grown their payouts annually for 25 years or more. T. Rowe Price has increased its dividend for 36 years and counting. The stock yields 4% and trades at an attractive valuation while offering upside potential.
Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades

Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power.
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Popped 10% Today

Jefferies upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers this morning -- and set a $4 price target on the sub-$3 stock. Nordic American also stopped just short of promising to raise its dividend today.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio

The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods.
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer
Why Lyft Stock Was Sliding Today

A Bank of America analyst rated Lyft as underperform, saying it was losing market share to Uber. The company is rebounding toward pre-COVID ridership levels and is now EBITDA profitable.
Market Sell-Off: 1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist

Ambarella's near-term outlook isn't convincing, as its latest results indicate. The terrific opportunity in computer vision chips should pave the way for long-term growth at Ambarella. The chipmaker's financial performance is expected to pick up the pace starting next year.
Is Broadcom Stock a Buy After Shaking Off Chip Demand Worries?

Broadcom revenue jumped 25% year over year in Q3, driven by a 32% gain in its chip segment. Strong chip sales should continue next quarter thanks to its designs geared towards data centers and networking. The pending VMWare acquisition clouds the picture, but this remains a top semiconductor stock to
Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 10 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has tons of stocks that have plunged in the recent market correction. There are 10 stocks on the Nasdaq that have market caps over $1 billion and have lost at least 75% of their value this year. Here's why they have performed so poorly and whether investors
