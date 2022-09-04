Read full article on original website
Russia may buy up to 3 mln T of grain for state stockpile this year - ministry
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia may buy up to 3 million tonnes of grain for the state reserve fund this year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. The state's grain reserve fund is designed to help smooth prices in the domestic market, allowing the government to cool the market by offloading supplies should prices rise too fast. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 T of wheat 'at Russian supplier's responsibility'
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister Aly Moselhy said that Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 tonnes of imported wheat "at the Russian supplier's responsibility", the state news agency (MENA) reported on Tuesday. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its suppliers since facing higher...
Ukrainian farms start winter wheat sowing - agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have sown the first 5,170 hectares of winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not provide a forecast, although minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters last week that the area could fall to 3.8 million hectares from 4.6 million a year earlier due to the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)
India imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices. Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar...
China Aug soybean imports at 7.17 mln tonnes -customs
BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed. China brought in 7.17 million tonnes in August, versus 9.49 million a year earlier, data from the...
Argentine soybean sales spike after new exchange rate
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers sold a total of 2.13 million tonnes of soybeans on Monday and Tuesday, surpassing in just two days the 667,000 tonnes sold last week after the government established a preferential exchange rate for soybean exports, the Rosario Stock Exchange said Wednesday. The...
Australia eyes record farm export earnings from bumper wheat harvests
SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian farmers are expected to earn a record amount from agriculture exports this financial year, the country's chief commodity forecaster said on Tuesday, as it raised its estimate on the back of favourable weather and high global prices. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource...
Argentina challenges Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports - WTO
BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina has launched a complaint procedure with the World Trade Organization (WTO) challenging Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina, according to the international trade body. The complaint targets six anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures which Argentina claims appear to be inconsistent with Peru's obligations...
Ukraine sunseed exports could fall by at least 29% if ports stay open, APK-Inform says
KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower seed exports in the new 2022/23 September-August season could fall by at least 29% to 1.1 to 1.2 million tonnes if its Black Sea ports remain open, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. Alternatively, if the ports are shut, exports of sunseeds may be...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on Argentine supplies; wheat and corn extend gains
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, with prices coming under pressure on expectations of higher farmer sales in Argentina, a leading producer and exporter of the oilseed. Wheat and corn gained for a second consecutive session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the...
Ukraine says 280,000 T food will be exported soon for WFP
KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - About 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products will be exported in the near future from Ukrainian ports for the World Food Programme (WFP) under a UN-brokered deal, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said late on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing...
U.S. wheat jumps on concerns about Ukraine export corridor
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday on concerns that the deal to allow grain exports from war-torn Ukraine out of key Black Sea ports will fall apart. * Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract rose 27-1/4 cents to settle at $8.44-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures gained 16-1/2 cents to $8.98-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was up 11-1/4 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * Both CBOT soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat hit their highest since July 11. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 3.6% on Ukrainian export concerns, soybeans rebound
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed almost 4% on Wednesday to their highest in more than a week, driven higher by comments from Russia on restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports. Soybeans rose after dropping to their lowest in three weeks on weaker Chinese demand and expectations of...
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures drop on Argentine export push; corn firm, wheat weak
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1.6% on Tuesday as Argentina's decision to offer farmers a better exchange rate for their crops threatened to raise export competition at a time when U.S. offerings typically dominate the market. "It just makes more product readily available short term," said...
GRAINS-Wheat rallies for fourth day on Ukrainian supply woes; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains to a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, trading close to a near two-month high hit in the previous session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans edged higher, although gains were limited by higher Argentine exports and lower imports by...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 29-35 cents, corn up 4-6 cents, Soy up 5-6 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 29 to 35 cents per bushel. * Wheat climbs overnight, underpinned by escalated...
GRAINS-Wheat rallies on concerns about Ukraine exports; profit-taking pressures corn, soy
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied 3.3% to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday as criticism by Russia of a wartime export deal for Ukrainian grain revived concerns about the movement of supplies out of the Black Sea shipment hub. Corn and soybean futures eased...
GRAINS-Wheat rallies on concerns over Russia-Ukraine deal; corn eases, soy steady
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied 3.1% to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday as criticism by Russia of a war-time export deal for Ukrainian grain revived concerns about the movement of supplies out of the key Black Sea shipment hub. Corn futures eased on...
