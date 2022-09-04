1 taken to hospital, road reopens after rollover crash in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The road is reopened and one person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Liberty Sunday morning.
According to Trumbull County Dispatch, Churchill Hubbard Road was closed in front of Belmont Pines Hospital for down wires and the remnants of the crash from 6:40 a.m. to 8:03.Shots fired at Canfield Fair, several arrested
A car reportedly hit a pole and then rolled over.
Wires were down, but Ohio Edison repaired them before roads reopened.
