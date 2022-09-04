1 taken to hospital, road reopens after rollover crash in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The road is reopened and one person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Liberty Sunday morning.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, Churchill Hubbard Road was closed in front of Belmont Pines Hospital for down wires and the remnants of the crash from 6:40 a.m. to 8:03.

A car reportedly hit a pole and then rolled over.

Wires were down, but Ohio Edison repaired them before roads reopened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.