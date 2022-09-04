ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 taken to hospital, road reopens after rollover crash in Liberty

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The road is reopened and one person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Liberty Sunday morning.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, Churchill Hubbard Road was closed in front of Belmont Pines Hospital for down wires and the remnants of the crash from 6:40 a.m. to 8:03.

A car reportedly hit a pole and then rolled over.

Wires were down, but Ohio Edison repaired them before roads reopened.

