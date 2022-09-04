Man shot and killed in Newport News, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police say a man is dead following a shooting on 33rd Street Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area near Marshall Avenue around 10 p.m. after police say Shotspotter technology indicated a shooting.

According to police, a man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 47-year-old Demetrice Lee Bailey, of Newport News.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.