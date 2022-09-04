Read full article on original website
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT. * WHAT...Increased risk for heat illness expected. High. Temperatures as high as 107 degrees with lows in the mid 60s. * WHERE...In California: West and Central Siskiyou County. This. includes the Shasta, Valley,...
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
