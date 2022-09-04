ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
NFL
The Associated Press

Analysis: Broncos, Wilson may pay for whitewashing preseason

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos didn’t circle their season opener on their calendar even though it’s Russell Wilson’s homecoming at Seattle. Had they emphasized their $296 million man ’s return to the city where he spent a decade, bringing the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title, the Broncos wouldn’t have kept him on the sideline with their other starters in the preseason.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Za'Darius Smith Blasts Packers, Joined Vikings Because 'I Was Treated Bad' by GB

Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: QB 'Made Clear' He'll Play out Contract amid Extension Talks

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly prepared to play out the final season of his contract in 2022. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, people close to the situation are "skeptical" the two sides will come to terms on a new deal before Week 1, and Jackson "made clear" a few weeks ago that he will play out the remainder of his current contract.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Larry Fitzgerald Joining ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown'

Larry Fitzgerald hasn't formally retired from the NFL, but it's safe to assume fans have seen the last of the legendary wide receiver on the field. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday that Fitzgerald agreed to join ESPN's Monday Night Countdown program. The former Arizona Cardinals star is expected to appear on five to seven shows this year.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks

​​Welcome back to the NFL season, a great time for everyone who loves the sport and everything that comes with it. Within the United States this year, bettors in over two dozen states will be able to place wagers on the action for added fun. Regardless of your experience...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 1

The big day is finally, mercifully here. It's time to play football. Thursday night in Los Angeles, the Rams will play host to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in the first game of the 2022 season. And when that game begins, another season of fantasy football will start with it.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Peyton Manning Says He Doesn't Want '4-Day Commitment' of Being Broadcaster

Don't expect Peyton Manning to leave his broadcast couch for a booth any time soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback told Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he has no interest in the "four-day commitment" necessary to be a commentator. "I learned on the broadcasting that the commitment to be gone...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Return from Injury Until Thanksgiving

Odell Beckham Jr. could be a key difference-maker for a playoff team down the stretch this season when he fully recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. Appearing on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Adam Schefter said he doesn't think Beckham will be back on the field until Thanksgiving.
NFL

