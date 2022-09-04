Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO