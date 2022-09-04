Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Pissed' over Seahawks' Interest in Mahomes, Josh Allen
Prior to getting traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly took issue with some decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks front office. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Wilson was particularly dismayed by the fact that the Seahawks checked in on quarterbacks ahead of the 2017...
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Insider: Russell Wilson Seen as 'Declining Player' by Front Office Member
It turns out Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos wasn't just about the quarterback's long-simmering issues with coach Pete Carroll. The Seattle Seahawks also apparently believed they were selling high on a player about to hit his decline. "So those two things," a source in the Seahawks' front office...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
Analysis: Broncos, Wilson may pay for whitewashing preseason
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos didn’t circle their season opener on their calendar even though it’s Russell Wilson’s homecoming at Seattle. Had they emphasized their $296 million man ’s return to the city where he spent a decade, bringing the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title, the Broncos wouldn’t have kept him on the sideline with their other starters in the preseason.
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
Bleacher Report
Packers Rumors: Rashan Gary Candidate for 'High-End' Contract Extension Before Week 1
Coming off a breakout campaign in 2021, Rashan Gary could get a new contract from the Green Bay Packers before Sunday's season opener. Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Gary is viewed as a candidate to receive a "high-end" extension from his current club prior to Week 1. This marks the first...
Bleacher Report
Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
Bleacher Report
Za'Darius Smith Blasts Packers, Joined Vikings Because 'I Was Treated Bad' by GB
Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"
Bleacher Report
Report: Russell Wilson Blamed Pete Carroll for Holding Him Back in 2019 NFL MVP Race
Russell Wilson was a Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowler in his 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, but the absence of one accolade reportedly remained a sore point for the star quarterback. ESPN's Brady Henderson laid out what led to Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos this...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Puts Friday Deadline on Ravens Contract Talks Ahead of 2022 Season
Lamar Jackson has officially given the Baltimore Ravens a deadline to finalize his extension, telling reporters Wednesday that both sides are still engaged in discussions but he plans to cease negotiations Friday. "As of right now, you know, we're still talking," Jackson said. "The week's not over yet, but soon,...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: QB 'Made Clear' He'll Play out Contract amid Extension Talks
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly prepared to play out the final season of his contract in 2022. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, people close to the situation are "skeptical" the two sides will come to terms on a new deal before Week 1, and Jackson "made clear" a few weeks ago that he will play out the remainder of his current contract.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Larry Fitzgerald Joining ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown'
Larry Fitzgerald hasn't formally retired from the NFL, but it's safe to assume fans have seen the last of the legendary wide receiver on the field. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday that Fitzgerald agreed to join ESPN's Monday Night Countdown program. The former Arizona Cardinals star is expected to appear on five to seven shows this year.
Bleacher Report
Jets' Joe Flacco to Start Week 1 vs. Ravens; Zach Wilson to Miss Several Games
Joe Flacco is set to serve as the New York Jets' starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 1 game against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jets starter Zach Wilson is "not quite ready" as he recovers from a knee injury suffered during the preseason.
Bleacher Report
Brian Robinson's Knee Swelling Down a Lot After Shooting, Commanders' Rivera Says
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera provided an encouraging update on rookie running back Brian Robinson. Rivera said Wednesday on the The Don Geronimo Show (via the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala) the swelling in Robinson's knee has lessened "an awful lot." The 23-year-old no longer needs crutches either. Robinson was...
Rams general manager Les Snead agrees to contract extension hours before season kickoff
Rams, general manager Les Snead agree to contract extension. He and coach Sean McVay are both extended through 2026, the team said.
Rams announce extensions for Sean McVay, Les Snead
The Los Angeles Rams announced contract extensions for both head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead on Thursday.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks
Welcome back to the NFL season, a great time for everyone who loves the sport and everything that comes with it. Within the United States this year, bettors in over two dozen states will be able to place wagers on the action for added fun. Regardless of your experience...
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 1
The big day is finally, mercifully here. It's time to play football. Thursday night in Los Angeles, the Rams will play host to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in the first game of the 2022 season. And when that game begins, another season of fantasy football will start with it.
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning Says He Doesn't Want '4-Day Commitment' of Being Broadcaster
Don't expect Peyton Manning to leave his broadcast couch for a booth any time soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback told Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he has no interest in the "four-day commitment" necessary to be a commentator. "I learned on the broadcasting that the commitment to be gone...
Bleacher Report
Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Return from Injury Until Thanksgiving
Odell Beckham Jr. could be a key difference-maker for a playoff team down the stretch this season when he fully recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. Appearing on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Adam Schefter said he doesn't think Beckham will be back on the field until Thanksgiving.
