Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
SFGate
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
Tahoe City shatters temperature record amid ‘historic heat wave’
As Tahoe City scorches, the entire state continues to endure "an extraordinary heat event."
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
SFGate
1 Hiker Dead and 5 Others Rescued After Facing Extreme Heat in Arizona
One hiker died and five others were rescued after suffering from extreme heat in Arizona on Monday, when temperatures were well above 100 degrees, officials said. The group had “run out of water and had gotten lost” while hiking on the Spur Cross Trail, about 35 miles north of Phoenix, according to fire and police officials.
SFGate
Pipe repair forces ban on watering in some LA County areas
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — A 15-day ban on outdoor watering went into effect Tuesday in parts of Los Angeles County so that repairs can be made to a major pipeline that delivers Colorado River water to seven cities and four local water districts. The ban, including drip watering and...
SFGate
A text asked millions of Californians to save energy. They paid heed, averting blackouts
LOS ANGELES — At about 5:45 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday, millions of Californians’ cellphones lit up with a new type of emergency alert: “Conserve energy now to protect public health and safety.”. That text message warning proved critical in helping avoid rolling blackouts during the grueling heat...
Republicans mock California over power grid woes amid heat wave
Some predict a future in which Californians will be asked to ration electricity every time demand is higher than normal.
SFGate
When fire is too fast to escape: Wildfire death toll rises statewide
HEMET, Calif. — The sound of exploding propane tanks filled Avery Canyon on Monday afternoon as flames from the Fairview fire gnawed at a grassy ridge near Jeremy Fields’ ranch home. A sheriff’s deputy called out with a loudspeaker, urging Fields and his family to evacuate. He and...
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
Find out what happens if California rotating outages occur
Rolling blackouts in the San Francisco Bay Area are possible Tuesday evening if California's Independent System Operator, the state's grid operator, orders utilities to implement power outages.
SFGate
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
California grid operator says no rolling blackouts
California's Independent System Operator, had said that demand on the grid had reached 52,061 megawatts, the highest level ever.
Bay Area beaches packed on Labor Day, travelers face hourslong delays
Heading for the Bay Area beaches seems like natural thing to do on this scorcher of a Labor Day. But by midday Bay Area folks were being warned away due to the huge volume of visitors.
SFGate
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
SFGate
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SFGate
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
SFGate
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
