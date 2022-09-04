ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies collect Clark’s 150th win with 3-0 victory over UCF

The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, as it downed the University of South Florida, 3-0, in an all-around imposing display. It was a historic night for head coach Jamie Clark, whose 150th win at the helm of the purple and gold further cements his growing legacy within the program.
Which Teams Would Leave the Pac-12 First?

RJ Bell: "The difference in player quality was built into the 17 point spread, was Georgia a bit underrated? You can say that. In some degree it’s a moot question, because the PAC 12 is disbanding; Oregon is a team that could and would go somewhere else. Would Utah be the second choice?"
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s University Of Washington Was Just Ranked One Of The Best In The World

Seattle recently won bragging rights with this impressive University of Washington ranking. Seattle is home to the University of Washington, which is known for its beautiful campus, public research, varsity sports teams, and impressive library system. It is also officially among the top-20 universities in the entire world. According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities, the University of Washington is ranked the 17th best university in the world. This is out of a total of 2,500 universities!
One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month

On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Seaplane buoys draw line of controversy on South Lake Union

SEATTLE - Several seaplane companies use Lake Union in Seattle to deliver passengers only a mile from the city’s business and technology core. However, there is controversy growing over a string of buoys placed near the southern shore. The buoys are intended to alert visitors of incoming or outgoing aircraft, but some worry the message they send unfairly pushes out others on the water.
Mount Rainier Not Erupting, Park Service Says After Images Stir Interest

Early Wednesday morning, some Seattle area residents noticed what appeared to be volcanic venting occurring on Mount Rainier. Images of the mountain stirred interest online, with some concerned the activity was a precursor to an eruption. In a news release posted to the official Mount Rainier National Park Facebook page,...
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022

On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
