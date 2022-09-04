Seattle recently won bragging rights with this impressive University of Washington ranking. Seattle is home to the University of Washington, which is known for its beautiful campus, public research, varsity sports teams, and impressive library system. It is also officially among the top-20 universities in the entire world. According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities, the University of Washington is ranked the 17th best university in the world. This is out of a total of 2,500 universities!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO