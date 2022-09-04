Read full article on original website
DeBoer's Husky Staff Has Creative Means For Instilling Discipline
UW players crawl from sideline to sideline in taxing manner.
McCallister Might Be Huskies' Biggest Starting Surprise
The redshirt freshman punter beat out a transfer with big credentials.
Huskies collect Clark’s 150th win with 3-0 victory over UCF
The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, as it downed the University of South Florida, 3-0, in an all-around imposing display. It was a historic night for head coach Jamie Clark, whose 150th win at the helm of the purple and gold further cements his growing legacy within the program.
Which Teams Would Leave the Pac-12 First?
RJ Bell: "The difference in player quality was built into the 17 point spread, was Georgia a bit underrated? You can say that. In some degree it’s a moot question, because the PAC 12 is disbanding; Oregon is a team that could and would go somewhere else. Would Utah be the second choice?"
Rosengarten Grades Out as Top Husky Offensive Lineman
The redshirt freshman made his first college start at right tackle.
Puyallup, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Puyallup High School football team will have a game with Emerald Ridge High School on September 05, 2022, 19:15:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Seattle’s University Of Washington Was Just Ranked One Of The Best In The World
Seattle recently won bragging rights with this impressive University of Washington ranking. Seattle is home to the University of Washington, which is known for its beautiful campus, public research, varsity sports teams, and impressive library system. It is also officially among the top-20 universities in the entire world. According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities, the University of Washington is ranked the 17th best university in the world. This is out of a total of 2,500 universities!
One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month
On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
This Washington Town Left Its Mark On American History
Cheapism compiled a list of small American towns that 'shaped the course of American history.'
Rantz: Striking Seattle teachers do not care about your kids, stop pretending otherwise
It’s time to stop pretending that Seattle teachers care about your kids. Striking the day before the first day of class should tell you all you need to know about what motivates them. Most teachers do hard work. But most teachers in Seattle just authorized a strike mere days...
The perfect gift for the hard-to-buy-for person: Building Seattle’s State Route 99 Supertunnel - Journey from light to light
We all have them. That person who is just impossible to buy for. Usually a male - a father, brother, husband, partner - whose hobbies are so expensive they are out of reach and who doesn't seem to really want anything else. The solution is at hand - and it's...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Environmental groups push to make bull kelp an endangered species
Environmental groups are pushing to make bull kelp an endangered species. Bull kelp is a seaweed that is an important habitat for fish and sea otters in the Puget Sound, similar to the importance of coral reefs in tropical waters. Cynthia Catton from the Department of Natural Resources says that...
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Seaplane buoys draw line of controversy on South Lake Union
SEATTLE - Several seaplane companies use Lake Union in Seattle to deliver passengers only a mile from the city’s business and technology core. However, there is controversy growing over a string of buoys placed near the southern shore. The buoys are intended to alert visitors of incoming or outgoing aircraft, but some worry the message they send unfairly pushes out others on the water.
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
This Washington Town Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
Mount Rainier Not Erupting, Park Service Says After Images Stir Interest
Early Wednesday morning, some Seattle area residents noticed what appeared to be volcanic venting occurring on Mount Rainier. Images of the mountain stirred interest online, with some concerned the activity was a precursor to an eruption. In a news release posted to the official Mount Rainier National Park Facebook page,...
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
First woman commandant steers a U.S. Coast Guard in transition
Station Bellingham is the northern-most station in the district with responsibilities including the San Juan Islands north to the Canadian Border.
