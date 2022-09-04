Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets

BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers.

Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings.

One of the men will then open an unattended purse and remove the wallet when the customer moves away from their cart, deputies say.

The two men were caught on camera at a Publix in Macon. Deputies say the stolen cards were later used by the men at a Sam’s Club.

If you know the identity of either of these men or have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Investigator Dennis Terry at dterry@maconbibb.us or 478-310-2365. You can also call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

