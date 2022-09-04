ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers.

Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings.

One of the men will then open an unattended purse and remove the wallet when the customer moves away from their cart, deputies say.

The two men were caught on camera at a Publix in Macon. Deputies say the stolen cards were later used by the men at a Sam’s Club.

If you know the identity of either of these men or have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Investigator Dennis Terry at dterry@maconbibb.us or 478-310-2365. You can also call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Comments / 84

Leticia Manzy
4d ago

Sams club is a member only so they can see who used their membership card along with those stolen credit cards! Hope they catch these trash humans!

mary
4d ago

I had my entire wallet stolen at the Publix in Dekalb County @the Briarcliff Village store. It was all on tape& Dekalb County police did nothing. I saw the guy a week later& left a message with Det. Kim , saying I thought I knew where he was living. He did nothing. Dekalb police don’t care about solving cases. My Dad was a police chief for 36 years& this lack of concern would NOT have been acceptable to him.

I'm Back Boo-Boo!
3d ago

Unmm common sense people, don't leave your personal thing's in a open area , unattended too! That's like people getting out to pump/pay for gas and leave their s&>/ in the vehicle and the vehicle Unlocked! I swear, 🙄🤦‍♀️

