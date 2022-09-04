Read full article on original website
For The First Time In 25 Years There Were No Named August Storms
With all the talk of an 'extra busy' Atlantic hurricane season for 2022, August was underwhelming in the tropics. Because for the first time since 1997, there were no named storms for the entire month of August. Just a few years ago, we made it all the way through the...
Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting
Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in Red River Parish. Red River Parish – On August 27, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a deputy-involved shooting. The incident involved deputies with the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash
A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
Louisiana Supreme Court Takes On Perkins Mayoral Disqualification
The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to take on the reelection disqualification case centered around Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. KEEL News has confirmed that the oral arguments in the case will begin on August 16th at 2pm. The hearing will be via teleconference, with just the lawyers for each side. Both sides will be given 20 minutes to state their cases. Because it is an online teleconference hearing, outsiders should be able to watch the stream.
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
UPDATE (Aug. 10):. R. Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean has released the following statement to XXL in regard to her client's $27,828.24 commissary trust being seized in order to pay court fines. "With no court order and in the absence of any notice to Mr. Kelly, the government seized Mr. Kelly’s...
