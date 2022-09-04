Read full article on original website
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
Scott Mitchell: Utah’s Loss ‘Had Nothing To Do With Florida’
SALT LAKE CITY – Let’s be real. While Utah did lose the game against Florida, there were opportunities for the Utes to walk away from The Swamp with a win over the Gators, according to former Utah quarterback Scott Mitchell. Utah had their issues in this game for...
247Sports
Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes
Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
Gator Country
Gage calls the Swamp “the best atmosphere”
While the stands had a lot of top 2023 targets in attendance for Saturday’s game against Utah, there were also a lot of 2024 prospects in the Swamp. 2024 running back Stacy Gage (5-11, 200, Tampa, FL. Wharton) was in attendance on Saturday and enjoyed the crowd in the Swamp.
kslsports.com
Twitter Reacts To Utah Versus Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus Florida easily lived up to its potential for being a really good game. Yes, those who pull for the Utes might be a little sad they came up short 29-26, but it is still clear Utah did enough to impress the Florida faithful and even earn a little respect.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper makes bold prediction for Florida-Kentucky game
Roman Harper isn’t too high on the Kentucky Wildcats’ chances against the Florida Gators on Saturday. A top 20 showdown is in the cards at Florida Field as the No. 12 Gators are set to host the No. 20 Wildcats under the lights in Gainesville. Florida, in Billy Napier’s debut, took down Utah in its season opener, while Kentucky defeated Miami of Ohio. But Harper feels that this one will go the way of the Gators.
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier's next challenge: Handling success -- and a good Kentucky team
If you are a Florida Gators fan, it would be difficult to dream up a better start to the season than what happened last Saturday night in The Swamp. A record crowd, a sensational football game, a star turn performance by a young quarterback, and a huge win over a top-10 opponent? There’s not a better script to start the Billy Napier era at Florida than that. Or is there?
LSU Commit Visiting Florida Gators in Week 2
The Florida Gators will host one of the top tight ends in the class of 2024 on Saturday.
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Florida
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for his second game-week press conference of the season on Monday. From addressing the Chris Rodriguez situation, to changes on the offensive line and preparing for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, here is everything the 10th-year ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network panel predicts Kentucky-Florida matchup
Florida is a popular pick this week among the CBS Sports Network panel, including Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones, who all predicted the Gators to knock off Kentucky. They explained why after Randy Cross was the only analyst to pick Kentucky. “We’re going to see at the end...
This former BYU guard will be transferring to Utah
Hunter Erickson, who previously played for the BYU Cougars, announced on Instagram that he will play for Utah basketball following a season with Salt Lake Community College
BYU on trial in the court of public opinion
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
247Sports
What Coach Whittingham had to say at weekly press conference
Following their season opening loss to the Florida Gators, head football coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media in his weekly press conference Monday. Here is what coach Whittingham had to share about the game, what they learned, and the week ahead. Opening statement... "Tough, physical game down in Gainesville,...
WCJB
UF Researchers: Dead dolphin in Dixie County had ‘Bird Flu’
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - UF College of Veterinary Medicine researchers confirmed a bottlenose dolphin found dead in Dixie County was infected with avian influenza, also known as Bird Flu, the first American case of the virus infecting a dolphin. In March, the male dolphin’s body was recovered at Horseshoe...
WCJB
TV20 News at Noon expands to hour-long newscast
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago WCJB TV20 launched the 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, now the station is expanding the TV20 News at Noon. Starting on Labor Day, the TV20 News at Noon will go from a half-hour broadcast to an hour-long broadcast. The expanded newscast gives...
Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors
A “Back to School Pride Night” in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school’s restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was “sexualizing children,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels’ extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren’t allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
Utah County 20-year-old in medical coma after longboarding accident
Wesley Hadfield is one of those guys you just like to like. His happy go-lucky nature, coupled with talent and teamwork, has garnered the 20 year-old lots of friends over the years. It’s that sparkling young adult that parents Varden and Becky Hadfield hope to have back some day soon,...
Gephardt Daily
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence. The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan...
ksl.com
'The Letter': Salt Lake couple describes every parent's nightmare
SALT LAKE CITY — Sy Snarr understood the words coming out of the Salt Lake police officer's mouth, but somehow, they just didn't make sense. "It was just surreal to me, because I just kept thinking … 'Wake up! This has to be a dream. Wake up,'" she said. "I just kept looking at them, and they said the girl he was with had been shot. She was at the hospital. I'm just like, 'This can not be happening.' They went on and on. And I said, 'Wait a minute. Are you telling me my son's dead?'
