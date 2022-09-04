ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield

Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.'s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit.
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking...
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness.
Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. The department is growing their emergency response team and the first step is getting a better ambulance, which they now have, thanks to community support. Hadley Fire Chief Michael Spanknebel told Western Mass News why this is important.
HADLEY, MA
16-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in at 8:42 p.m. after being reported by an off duty fire lieutenant. Police told Western Mass News...
Crews respond to garage fire on Longview Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a garage fire at 20 Longview Street in Springfield Monday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries. Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire. Copyright 2022....
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Pittsfield Man Arrested for Alleged Road Rage Gunfire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man was arrested for alleged involvement in a road rage incident involving gunfire last week. On Aug. 31, the police responded to the incident on Cheshire Road near the intersection of Kittredge Road. It was reported that two vehicles were involved and the operator of one of the vehicles fired at least one round from a handgun.
Local, federal authorities warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness.
