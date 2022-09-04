Read full article on original website
1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield
Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions...
Heavy police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An active police scene has been reported at the intersection of High Street and the end of Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday night. Our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 7 p.m. and saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the scene. Western...
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking...
Teenager hit by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
Police are investigating a pedestrian accident in Southwick Wednesday night.
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. The department is growing their emergency response team and the first step is getting a better ambulance, which they now have, thanks to community support. Hadley Fire Chief Michael Spanknebel told Western Mass News why this is important.
1 person taken to hospital after Indian Orchard fire
Springfield firefighters worked Wednesday morning to control a house fire on Wakefield Street in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood.
16-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in at 8:42 p.m. after being reported by an off duty fire lieutenant. Police told Western Mass News...
Crews respond to garage fire on Longview Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a garage fire at 20 Longview Street in Springfield Monday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries. Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire. Copyright 2022....
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
WCVB
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
North Adams police searching for Walmart theft suspect
The North Adams Police Department is looking to identify a man that was involved in a larceny incident.
Southwick Police locate driver involved in hit-and-run of 16-year-old pedestrian
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have located the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run Wednesday night in Southwick. Southwick Police responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Arrested for Alleged Road Rage Gunfire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man was arrested for alleged involvement in a road rage incident involving gunfire last week. On Aug. 31, the police responded to the incident on Cheshire Road near the intersection of Kittredge Road. It was reported that two vehicles were involved and the operator of one of the vehicles fired at least one round from a handgun.
Victim identified in weekend shooting in Holyoke
The Hampden District Attorney's office has released the name of the person who was shot and killed over the weekend in Holyoke.
Portion of Wisdom Way in Greenfield closed during Franklin County Fair
A portion of Wisdom Way in Greenfield will be closed due to construction, which may impact traffic heading to the Franklin County Fair from Thursday to Sunday.
Remains found in a heavily wooded hiking area in Lee, Massachusetts identified as missing woman Meghan Marohn
On March 29, 2022, 42-year-old teacher Meghan Marohn was reported missing from Lee, Massachusetts. Nearly six months later, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has announced Meghan’s remains have been found. Dateline featured Meghan’s case in our Missing in America series in May and spoke with Meghan’s brother, Peter...
Power restored to downtown Chicopee
The Chicopee Electric Light Department (CELD) was reporting a power outage in downtown Chicopee Tuesday night.
Local, federal authorities warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’
4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 7 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
