Music, food and fireworks draw crowds to Surgoinsville's Doc Lyons Day at Riverfront Park

Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Pioneer Festival This Weekend in Limestone at David Crockett Birthplace State ParkJohn M. DabbsLimestone, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Block Party will once again accompany Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON – This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party held next to the festival on the third block of Elk Avenue. The Block Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and the block party is sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel to host second annual Fall Festival
MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel will host its second annual Fall Festival, featuring live music, vendors, a car show and fireworks next month. The festival will take place on Main Street on Oct. 1 from 3-8:30 p.m.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots kicks off Thursday night
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The 21st Anniversary Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival returns this weekend and will bring live music and activities to Historic Downtown Bristol. THURSDAY — Kick-Off Concert WHO: The Larry Keel Experience, Woody Woodworth & The Piners, and Old Line Skiffle Combo WHERE: The Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel. […]
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
wjhl.com
National Fireworks Association brings Fireworks show to Kingsport
(WJHL) Steve Houser, National Fireworks Association President tells us about their annual convention underway in Kingsport and the public’s opportunity to take in a show at Hunter Wright Stadium. For tickets to the event please visit www.VisitKingsport.org.
Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay. The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Rhythm & Roots pens a new chapter in Bristol’s music history
BRISTOL — He sat on his bus in downtown Bristol, rolling paper in one hand, a batch of Willie’s Reserve in the other. He introduced flame to the newly rolled cylinder. One draw. Another, deeper one followed. Then the grin came.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Aquatic Center celebrating end of Dog Days with its own dog day
KINGSPORT — The dog days of summer are over, but the dog’s day at the Kingsport Aquatic Center is nearly upon us. Registration for the KAC’s ninth annual Drool Pawty is now open.
supertalk929.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at Morristown Food City September 7
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are set to make an appearance at the Morristown Food City on Wednesday. According to a press release, the Clydesdales have been a staple to Anheuser-Busch since the 1930’s. The famous red beer wagon and eight massive Clydesdale horses will roll into the Morristown Food...
wjhl.com
A Visit to Unique Boutique in Johnson City
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Unique Boutique on Bristol Highway to show us some of the great styles for fall in clothing, purses, and accessories. For more information visit Unique Boutique on Facebook.
Johnson City Press
New Surgoinsville restaurant offers themed buffet, breakfast and gourmet coffee
SURGOINSVILLE — The Biscuit Barn officially opened on Wednesday and offers a themed buffet; a large menu including steak, pasta and burgers; and breakfast items and drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. The restaurant’s owner, Carla Nelson, said the business started as a food truck in 2020, but it had...
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
Kingsport Times-News
Meet artist Nancy Jane Earnest at Jonesborough's McKinney Center
JONESBOROUGH — The McKinney Center will host an exhibition reception for artist Nancy Jane Earnest on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. “Nature’s Faces ... Sacred Spaces” is a celebration of people and landscapes that have sparked her creative spirit and speak of her East Tennessee roots. The free exhibition is on display at the McKinney Center through Oct. 14.
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
Family member of ’87 Red Fork Falls victim wants trail closed
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a man fell to his death at Red Fork Falls, a Johnson City woman who lost her nephew in a similar incident 35 years ago says something has to be done to prevent one more person from dying there. It took 20 people from eight different crews to recover the […]
Kingsport Times-News
From rovers to reptiles: Toadally Pets opens in Downtown Kingsport
KINGSPORT — If you need a Halloween costume for your dachshund, delectable dog treats for your Shih Tzu or even feeder insects for your reptilian pets, Brittany Hollembeak, the owner of Toadally Pets in downtown Kingsport, hopes you’ll turn to her new business. “I have always loved animals...
elizabethton.com
VFW food distribution set for Friday
VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary is doing a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Post at 2001 West Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Those coming to the food distribution are asked to have room in their trunk for the food box and to pop their trunk once they arrive in the line at the post. They can remain in their car and the food box will be loaded for them. The food distribution will be done with no person to person contact to protect each person’s health.
Johnson City Press
There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us
WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time “best burger” winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don’t let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn’t just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There’s even one called “The Lumberjack,” which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
blanknews.com
Preview Guide: Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion 2022
Caption: Bristol Rhythm and Roots crowd favorites Folk Soul Revival played their much-anticipated final show in 2021. Local boys made good 49Winchester have become this year’s must-see set in a prime-time slot Saturday. Photo by Bill Foster. by Luke Brogden (with guest contributions from the Journalism I class from...
Johnson City Press
Fall vendor market will feature local artists, authors and an outdoor cookout
ROGERSVILLE– Farmhouse in the Valley will host its fifth annual Fall Vendors Market featuring many different local and regional vendors, as well as special guest, meet and greets and a book signing next weekend. Appalachian author Chrissie Anderson Peters, who wrote “Dog Days and Dragonflies,” “Running from Crazy” and...
