Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Offensive Lineman Inks NIL Deal
Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. has announced an NIL deal with Life + Style by Laura. "Grateful to announce my #NIL sponsorship with @lifestylelaura! Love these shoes; more TOP fashion to come this season. This is just the beginning! Thx Laura! #rolltide #fashion," tweeted Ekiyor. The redshirt senior posted...
Cameron Smith: An Alabama football blowout I didn’t take for granted
This is an opinion column. Watching the ventilator breathe for my dad left me with nothing but time to think. As his chest mechanically rose and then deflated, I wondered if I’d watched my last Alabama football game with him. This past Saturday, three generations of Smith men entered Bryant-Denny Stadium, and Coach Saban didn’t have to worry about any of us looking past Utah State.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban quotes Bear Bryant, previews Week 2 against Texas
Alabama (1-0) will hit the road this week for a nationally televised matchup against Texas (1-0). Nick Saban met with the media on Wednesday night to preview the game. --Saban opened by quoting Bear Bryant, wondering if his Alabama team was ready to “pull the load” this week against the Longhorns, a much tougher opponent, on paper than its Week 1 contest against Utah State.
Alabama men’s basketball opens SEC play on the road, releases 2022-23 conference schedule
Alabama men’s basketball will open conference play with both Mississippi schools. Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are set to play in Starkville against the Bulldogs on Dec. 28. Wednesday morning brought the release of the 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedules. The Tide’s non-conference games have yet to be announced....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘still amazed’ by this ‘tremendous weapon’ for the Crimson Tide
When it comes to Alabama football, there are plenty of weapons on the field. There is one, however, that still amazes head coach Nick Saban. Sure, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is at the top of his game, so is potential Heisman Trophy candidate Will Anderson. Saban, a stickler for...
Stephen A. Smith on Alabama-Texas, warns Matthew McConaughey can’t help: ‘A beatdown is coming’
There are plenty of subplots Saturday when No. 1 Alabama travels to Austin to face Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. A competitive game isn’t one of them, according to Stephen A. Smith. The “First Take” host, along with Paul Finebaum, debated whether the Tide-Longhorns matchup will be a competitive game.
New coaches, same rivalry: Vestavia Hills, Hoover face off at the Met tonight
One of the Birmingham area’s longest high school football rivalries will take place tonight instead of Friday night as it was previously scheduled. The Class 7A, Region 3 matchup between Vestavia Hills (1-2) and Hoover (2-1) was moved up for weather concerns as were more than 100 games statewide. Considering the two schools are roughly 10 miles apart, coaches said moving the game was an easy call.
Sela Ward drops ‘Roll Tide!’ after Alabama’s latest win
Actress Sela Ward, one of the University of Alabama’s best known alumnae, sent her beloved Crimson Tide another big “Roll Tide” on Labor Day, after the team’s season opening victory over Utah State in Tuscaloosa. Bama thumped the Aggies 55-0 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, prompting the Emmy-winner...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian not concerned whether Alabama showdown defines Longhorns program
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian knows the college football world is focused on the Longhorns facing No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, with two of the sport's biggest brand names facing off for just the 10th time in history. But Sarkisian also is cautioning his team not to get too distracted by...
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear
Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama Million Dollar Band will not travel to Texas for this week's game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band will not travel to Austin for the Sept. 10 Alabama vs. Texas football game. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint reports in the video above. Sources tell WVTM 13 that the band will stay behind because there is not enough space...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fan poses as staffer, steals towel for social media fame
One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
wbrc.com
WBRC’s Janet Hall, Paul Finebaum & others to be inducted into UA Communication Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences will induct four new members into its Hall of Fame and two of them are WBRC alums. The 2022 inductees are Janet Hall O’Neil, Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, and Frank M. Thompson Jr. For more...
wbrc.com
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night. The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders...
Culinary Dropout opening first Alabama restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit
The Summit will be home to the first Alabama location of Culinary Dropout. Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, announced the restaurant will open late next year, joining sister restaurant North Italia. Culinary Dropout has locations in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, and one coming soon in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cottondale, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central High School - Tuscaloosa football team will have a game with Paul W. Bryant High School on September 06, 2022, 16:30:00. Central High School - TuscaloosaPaul W. Bryant High School.
11 places where Alabama football fans should eat and drink in Austin
Alabama football fans have a rare and golden opportunity when the Crimson Tide face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. It just so happens Steve Sarkisian’s squad resides in one of the great food cities in all of America. So before you opt for quick haul of fast food or...
PHOTOS: First Look Inside the Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale, 112-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, will open to the public next week ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. As the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported, its ownership group includes Nick and Terry Saban, and...
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1