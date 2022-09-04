ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Offensive Lineman Inks NIL Deal

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. has announced an NIL deal with Life + Style by Laura. "Grateful to announce my #NIL sponsorship with @lifestylelaura! Love these shoes; more TOP fashion to come this season. This is just the beginning! Thx Laura! #rolltide #fashion," tweeted Ekiyor. The redshirt senior posted...
Cameron Smith: An Alabama football blowout I didn’t take for granted

This is an opinion column. Watching the ventilator breathe for my dad left me with nothing but time to think. As his chest mechanically rose and then deflated, I wondered if I’d watched my last Alabama football game with him. This past Saturday, three generations of Smith men entered Bryant-Denny Stadium, and Coach Saban didn’t have to worry about any of us looking past Utah State.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban quotes Bear Bryant, previews Week 2 against Texas

Alabama (1-0) will hit the road this week for a nationally televised matchup against Texas (1-0). Nick Saban met with the media on Wednesday night to preview the game. --Saban opened by quoting Bear Bryant, wondering if his Alabama team was ready to “pull the load” this week against the Longhorns, a much tougher opponent, on paper than its Week 1 contest against Utah State.
Alabama Football
New coaches, same rivalry: Vestavia Hills, Hoover face off at the Met tonight

One of the Birmingham area’s longest high school football rivalries will take place tonight instead of Friday night as it was previously scheduled. The Class 7A, Region 3 matchup between Vestavia Hills (1-2) and Hoover (2-1) was moved up for weather concerns as were more than 100 games statewide. Considering the two schools are roughly 10 miles apart, coaches said moving the game was an easy call.
Sela Ward drops ‘Roll Tide!’ after Alabama’s latest win

Actress Sela Ward, one of the University of Alabama’s best known alumnae, sent her beloved Crimson Tide another big “Roll Tide” on Labor Day, after the team’s season opening victory over Utah State in Tuscaloosa. Bama thumped the Aggies 55-0 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, prompting the Emmy-winner...
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear

Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
Alabama fan poses as staffer, steals towel for social media fame

One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

