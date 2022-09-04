Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
allthingstreasurecoast.com
Soroptimist of Stuart to Welcome Potential New Members
Soroptimist of Stuart is a nonprofit that believes in promoting friendships, providing community service and applying skills, talents and resources to improve access to education for women and girls - and they also know how to party with a purpose. If you’ve been wanting to learn more about this organization...
New Boynton Beach city manager explains vision for city
Following the firing of the previous city manager and the resignation of the police chief, city commissioners chose police Capt. Dan Dugger to serve as city manager.
Samha Bistro to Open in West Palm Beach
Samha will offer sandwiches and more on Northwood Rd
WPBF News 25
Multiple Palm Beach County police departments host food drive to help nonprofit, families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — With inflation and the rising costs of basic living expenses, local food banks and pantries are seeing a drastic increase in need. Local nonprofit Eat Better Live Better said the number of people coming to their distributions has doubled over the last few months. Your...
cw34.com
'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
Lake Worth Beach Votes To Repeal Homeless Panhandling Ordinance
Public comment was also taken on another proposal to repeal an ordinance that allows for fining the homeless for sleeping in public spaces.
treasurecoast.com
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Why: The City of Port St. Lucie invites the public to join us for our annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Marking the 21st anniversary since the attacks on our great nation, this ceremony will honor and remember the lives lost and forever impacted on Sept. 11, 2001.
treasurecoast.com
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Dear Miami! Please educate your people! Martin County is the #WrongExit Leave us alone!. Here is the story from the Martin County Sheriff:. MIAMI MAN PICKS A SIDE, ENDS...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian mother and daughter charged with retail theft
Two people from Sebastian were arrested at Walmart in Vero Beach for retail theft. They were transported to the Indian River County Jail for processing. A Walmart loss prevention agent observed Elizabeth Shields, 45, and Emma Shields, 19, concealing small toys, socks, an ice pack, and other merchandise in their clothing.
WPBF News 25
Missing Vero Beach boater Dale Hossfield believed to have fallen overboard, FWC report finds
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
The Daily South
This Florida Native Is Bringing Back Needlepoint In a Big Way
When Jessica Chaney first launched Lycette (@lycettedesigns) back in 2016, needlepoint was hardly the splashy Instagram fodder that it is today. Then, the pastime seemed reserved for a generation of women who stitched samplers and their grandchildren's Christmas stockings while the younger crowd looked on. Chaney, who tackled her first...
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County
There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia. This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
WPBF News 25
'That was alarming': Surveillance video shows Boynton Beach man pickpocketing women at local grocery stores
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man is wanted on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police said he was targeting "unsuspecting victims at...
WPBF News 25
Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie expected to continue burning for weeks
The Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie is expected to continue burning for weeks. The St. Lucie Fire District tweeted that the fire is smoldering and burning over 28 acres and millions of tons of organic matter, which can get as high as four stories. "Unfortunately, there is simply...
Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as intermediate priority and 327 violations as basic priority.
GASTON? New Tropical Depression Likely In Days, Will Be “Gaston” If Tropical Storm
East Of Florida, Earl Churns, Gaston May Be Born, Will It Be a Beauty Or A Beast?! And… Another Wave Set To Enter Atlantic… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (UPDATED AT 5 p.m.) — There are now four systems being watched closely by the National […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida Times
Is Amazon open for business in S. Fla.?
Riviera Beach Fla. – Blue tape covers the “Amazon” sign on a door of a shiny new building, at the corner of 13th Street and President Barack Obama Highway (formerly Old Dixie Highway) in Riviera Beach, for decades previously occupied by a drive-in movie theater and later a flea market.
WPBF News 25
Deputies give 'all clear' in Vero Beach after responding to 'possible barricade situation'
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Indian River County deputies gave the "all clear" after responding to what was originally thought to be a "possible barricaded subject" on 10th Street in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon. This was in the 41000 block, near...
