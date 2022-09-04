Read full article on original website
wellteq Digital Health Inc. Licenses Global Anxiety Program with Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (eCBT)
Wellteq Digital Health Inc (wellteq) has commenced its five-year global license of a top-performing electronic Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (eCBT) program from a world-leading anxiety organisation and mental health provider. wellteq will launch the comprehensive eCBT solutions for commercialisation, projected for initial release in the first quarter of 2023, to its...
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
New Blood Test Delivers Highly Accurate Threshold Assay That Enhances Clinical Management for Peanut Allergy
Allergenis’ bead-based epitope assay at center of study from Mount Sinai revealing breakthrough diagnostic for peanut allergy. Allergenis, a predictive data analytics company specializing in the detection and management of life-threatening food allergies, today announced the results of extensive research and development of a novel diagnostic tool. A peer-reviewed journal article detailed this breakthrough advancement in the diagnosis and management of peanut allergy. The validated results can be found in a recent article, published in Allergy.
Caritas Center set to open; promises coordinated approach to treat, care and reintegrate homeless
photo credit: Guided by workers in orange vests on a recent Friday, a pair of cranes slowly lowered lumber into place. Meanwhile, gates are being fitted to dog kennels. Across the courtyard, laborers are painting trim, testing locks. There's a welter of activity at what at first blush could pass for a university building or headquarters of a new tech startup flush with venture capital. But, this is neither. What is taking shape here is wildly different; a site integrating a medical clinic, job training and counseling, childcare, mental health treatment with housing, all for those living on Sonoma County's streets. When it...
Swag Kennels Is the One-Stop Shop for Purchasing Distinctive American Bully and Pitbull Puppies Across the United States
The organization strives to breed friendly dogs that exceed the customer’s expectations owing to their peculiar traits. Dogs have proven to be reliable companions in the journey of life; standing guard against adversaries, bonding with members of their immediate family, and ultimately bringing unrivaled joy to the lives and homes of many. Individuals or families desiring to acquire dogs and have an experience in this special relationship with this precious animal termed ‘man’s best friend’ are advised to purchase these animals from reputable breeders and kennels.
