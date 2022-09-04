Read full article on original website
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
More than 500 ‘murder' hornets destroyed by the American authorities: But there could be more out there
For the first time, a nest of ‘murder hornets’ was discovered and destroyed near the Canadian border in Washington State. The fourteen by nine inches nest of deathly insects was hidden inside a tree in the area. The researchers from the Washington State Department of Agriculture used a radio tag ploy to track down the nest in the area.
Steve Bannon surrenders to New York authorities in border-wall fraud case – live
Former Trump strategist accused over apparent fundraising scam – follow all the day’s politics news
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California’s latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer and El Dorado counties after the Mosquito Fire grew to nearly 6.5 square miles (16.8 square km) with zero containment. Several structures and at least 10 cars were burned near the Gold Rush-era community of Michigan Bluff about an hour northwest of Sacramento. In Southern California, the deadly Fairview Fire grew to more than 15 square miles (39 square km) as it sent up a huge smoke plume near the city of Hemet in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles. It was just 5% contained and evacuation orders were expanded Wednesday afternoon.
