MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California’s latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer and El Dorado counties after the Mosquito Fire grew to nearly 6.5 square miles (16.8 square km) with zero containment. Several structures and at least 10 cars were burned near the Gold Rush-era community of Michigan Bluff about an hour northwest of Sacramento. In Southern California, the deadly Fairview Fire grew to more than 15 square miles (39 square km) as it sent up a huge smoke plume near the city of Hemet in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles. It was just 5% contained and evacuation orders were expanded Wednesday afternoon.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO