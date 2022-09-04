[3:30pm]Here is the latest NWS forecast for additional precipitation through Wednesday morning. This is an AREAL AVERAGE and does not include rain that has already fallen or locally higher amounts (which are likely!). If you see flooded roads, turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/lCFqqZb3vu— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 5, 2022 WORCESTER — The National Weather Service has a flood watch in effect for Worcester County through Tuesday afternoon, with 3 to 4 inches of rain expected to fall...

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO