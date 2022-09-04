Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Heavy Rain Closes Woodstock Fair Early on Labor Day
Heavy rain has closed the Woodstock Fair hours early on Labor Day. Shortly before noon, the fair posted on Facebook that due to safety concerns from the rain, they have decided to close the fair early. All shows are now canceled. The barns and exhibition halls had previously planned to...
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?
HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
westernmassnews.com
Travelers rained out on Labor Day weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, thousands of people are hitting the roads across Massachusetts. Western Mass News checked in with travelers at the Ludlow Service Plaza on I-90 East where many travelers stopped to fuel up on their drive home after this long holiday weekend.
Register Citizen
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Rain is expected to continue Wednesday before the sun makes its return on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Experts say the rain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Yantic River Raging in Norwich
The rainfall over the last two days has caused small rivers and streams to rise across the state. One of the rivers that increased in flow and height the most was the Yantic River in the Norwich area. The area experienced between 6 to 8 inches of rainfall. Two days...
Steady soaking rain helps Connecticut's drought, but isn't enough to get rid of it
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday’s steady, soaking rain may have caused trouble on the road, but it was a welcome relief when it comes to mitigating the state’s drought conditions. But, water companies are still encouraging or enforcing drought mitigation efforts for the time being. The state needed...
westernmassnews.com
Travelers head home after Labor Day weekend
LOWELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As summer and Labor Day come to a close, many people are headed back home after the long holiday weekend. Western Mass News stopped by the Ludlow rest stop on the Mass Pike eastbound and travelers said despite the rainy weather, things were actually moving pretty smoothly.
NewsTimes
Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Flood Warnings in RI; Downpours Continue Through Tuesday
A tornado warning that was issued for part of Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Monday afternoon has expired. Flash flood warnings have also expired but flood warnings remain in place for Kent and Providence counties in Rhode Island. New England is dealing with torrential rain this Labor Day, as a...
Eyewitness News
Ways to prevent basement flooding as heavy rain continues
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - With the heavy rain comes the risk of flooding in your home, especially in your basement. Flooding has hit Cook Avenue in Meriden many times. Many homes there were flooded last year when Elsa hit Connecticut. Neighbors said nearby Harbour Brook has caused some past flooding...
Eyewitness News
Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serious crashes mar holiday weekend
There were two bad, one-vehicle accidents in Connecticut in the early hours of Saturday — in Trumbull and New Britain, both involving 19-year-old drivers — but the state avoided holiday weekend traffic deaths, state police said today. ACCIDENTS: State police investigated 275, two with serious injuries, from Friday...
Heavy rain causes flooding in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Heavy rain overwhelmed the stormwater system in New Haven Tuesday, sending water up out of manholes on Union Avenue. Flooding in low-lying areas of New Haven is not unusual in major rainstorms, but major rainstorms have become pretty unusual this year. “We registered 4 plus inches of rain in downtown […]
Flood watch still in effect in Worcester County with lots more rain on the way
[3:30pm]Here is the latest NWS forecast for additional precipitation through Wednesday morning. This is an AREAL AVERAGE and does not include rain that has already fallen or locally higher amounts (which are likely!). If you see flooded roads, turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/lCFqqZb3vu— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 5, 2022 WORCESTER — The National Weather Service has a flood watch in effect for Worcester County through Tuesday afternoon, with 3 to 4 inches of rain expected to fall...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Eyewitness News
What to expect for home heating costs as fall approaches
(WFSB) - Fall is right around the corner, which means we’re soon going to start relying on our heat a lot more. Eyewitness News checked what to expect with oil prices. According to DEEP, currently the average price of heating oil is just under $5.00 a gallon. An expert...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield is set to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon is back and has found an exciting new home at MGM Springfield for the 29th consecutive year. The Mayflower Marathon collects non-perishable food donations benefiting the Open Pantry Community Services of. Springfield. The Bax, Steve & Dave Morning Show will broadcast...
Comments / 1